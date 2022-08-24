Nikola Jokic, Boban Marjanovic get absolutely lit at Bogdan Bogdanovic’s birthday bash

Let NBA stars Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Boban Marjanovic of the Houston Rockets show you how hard Serbians party. Here’s a hilarious clip of the two giants getting absolutely lit at the 30th birthday celebration of their Serbian national team teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic, who also plays for the Atlanta Hawks.

The Joker and the Bobinator (wait for it) celebrating Bogdan Bogdanovic's birthdaypic.twitter.com/N85mbTh50j — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) August 23, 2022

The video begs for some questions to be answered. For starters, how many drinks does it take for Nikola Jokic and Boban Marjanovic to get plastered? And are those really the full extent of the two basketball beasts’ repertoire on the dance floor?

There are also other Serbian national team members partying with Nikola Jokic, Marjanovic, and Bogdanovic at Lafayette Cuisine Cabaret Club in Beograd, where the celebration was held.

Via TMZ Sports:

“Hotsport says the hoopers’ Serbian teammates Miloš Teodosić and Pero Antić were also in attendance … as well as a number of celebrities to keep the party going.”

Nikola Jokic can party all he wants in the offseason. He definitely deserves it after carrying the Nuggets on his shoulders for an entire season without much help. Jokic also signed a massive five-year extension with the Nuggets worth $270 million back in July, so he can fund more parties before the 2022-23 NBA season kicks off.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game while also shooting 58.3 percent from the field during the 2021-22 NBA season.

As for Boban Marjanovic, he is always fun to watch on basically every setting. Never change, Boban.