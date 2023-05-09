Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The NBA Playoffs continue on Tuesday night as the Phoenix Suns visit the Denver Nuggets for Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The two-on-two battle of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray vs. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant has been the story of the series thus far. With both teams vying to take a pivotal 3-2 lead, FanDuel has us covered with same-game-parlay odds for Game 5. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Nuggets Game 5 same-game parlay featuring Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker.

Here are the NBA same-game parlay odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Same-Game Parlay Odds: Suns-Nuggets Game 5

Nikola Jokic: 8+ Assists

Devin Booker: 30+ Points

Jamal Murray: 25+ Points

Kevin Durant: 2+ Made Threes

Michael Porter Jr.: 2+ Made Threes

Same-Game Parlay Odds: +565

For Bleacher Report’s Suns-Nuggets Game 5 same-game parlay, FanDuel presents a juicy five-legger featuring all of the series’ biggest stars. When putting together a same-game parlay you want to string together legs that can build off one another. It’s easy to see how this parlay comes together tonight. Denver’s studs show out at home and Phoenix’s dynamic duo continues their torrid scoring pace.

Michael Porter Jr.’s threes look to be the easiest leg of the parlay with -370 odds to nail at least two threes. MPJ hit at least two threes in 7/9 postseason games thus far – although he failed to do so in both prior home games this series. That being said, he averaged 2.7 threes per game at home during the season and should bounce back tonight.

Nikola Jokic’s assists look to be an easy leg as well as he holds -310 odds to dish out at least eight dimes. The two-time MVP hit this in 5/9 playoff games overall but he’s been especially friendly in their last two outings with 17 and 11-assists nights.

Devin Booker’s points and Kevin Durant’s threes come in next at -190 and -185, respectively. Booker scored at least 30 in 7/9 playoff games and even scored 35+ in three straight games. As for KD, Durant hit multiple threes in 5/9 playoff games thus far. However, he’s hunted the outside shot in recent games with 24 attempts in four games this series.

Finally, Jamal Murray’s points come in at -140. Despite holding the worst odds, Murray eclipsed 25 points in 5/9 playoff games overall and 3/4 games this series. He surely will give betters a chance here considering he’s averaging 23.3 FGAs per game this series.