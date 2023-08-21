The San Francisco 49ers will be without wide receiver Danny Gray after he suffered a collarbone injury against the Denver Broncos that will sideline him most likely through the start of the regular season. In response, the Niners have added former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller to be a new weapon for Brock Purdy, reports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Source: Former #Bears WR Anthony Miller is signing with the #49ers. Miller has also played for the #Texans and #Steelers. Big speed threat for Kyle Shanahan’s offense.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Anthony Miller was a highly touted prospect coming into his NFL career after the Bears drafted him. However, his time in Chicago ended unceremoniously with him being cut, and he didn't pan out for the Houston Texans or Pittsburgh Steelers either.

After the Niners lost Gray to his collarbone injury, Miller figures to come in and be a suitable replacement. The Niners of course are already pretty set at wide receiver with guys like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, so Miller will not have to come in and fill a huge role immediately.

For Miller, he will hope this to be the resurgence in an otherwise disappointing start to his career. Luckily for Miller, joining an offense led by Kyle Shanahan usually makes players perform a lot better than they actually are. Stay tuned into Niners training camp and the rest of preseason to see how Anthony Miller acclimates in San Francisco and if he will be ready to contribute come the start of the NFL regular season.