Fred Warner has been a strong presence for the San Francisco 49ers. His explosiveness and consistency within the field make him a desirable linebacker for every team. Arguably, the Niners' LB might even be better than Baltimore Ravens' Roquan Smith and Chicago Bears' Tremaine Edmunds.

The 49ers have achieved a lot with All-Pro Fred. His team was ranked first in scoring with 16.3 points per game which he had a huge impact on. He had 130 combined tackles where 79 of those were unassisted. Knocking opponents off their feet and setting them back by 14.5 yards seem to also be one of his specialties.

An AFC scout also took notice of Fred Warner's success and gave him huge praise, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“He's the perfect new-age linebacker, great against the pass but can handle himself against the run, a big athlete with plus leadership and communication,” the scout said.

This praise comes with all the merit because he helps San Francisco with a league-leading total defense that averages 300.6 yards per game. His hands are also improving as he netted a career-high 10 pass deflections.

The 26-year-old still has a lot of games to play in his career. A huge part of staying in his top form would be to take care of his body. Fred Warner only has two major injuries in his NFL career. One was a hamstring concern in 2021 and the other was a stinger in 2020. His production is trending upwards and the sky is definitely his only limit.

Will he be able to keep it up and be the best linebacker of all time?