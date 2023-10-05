The Nintendo 3DS, which came out back in 2011, as well as the Wii U, which came out back in 2012, has been the source of joy and happiness for a lot of players. However, it would appear that that will be coming to an end, as Nintendo just announced that it would be cutting the online services and support for both the 3DS and the Wii U.

As of early April 2024, online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end service for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Thank you very much for your continued support of our products. Find out more: https://t.co/nOyzBImHCE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 4, 2023

The Tweet posted on the Nintendo of America Twitter account that next year, in early April 2024, “online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end service for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Software.” According to the official post on their Customer Support page, the discontinuation of the online service includes “co-operative play, internet rankings, and data distribution.” Simply put, built-in services, as well as any online multiplayer functionality, will end once April 2024 comes around. They mentioned that a specific date and time will be announced at a later date. They also mentioned that it may end earlier “if an event occurs that would make it difficult to continue online services.”

Following the announcement, they also released answers to some questions that players could have. For starters, they mentioned the features and game modes that do not require an online connection will still be accessible. There are, however, some exceptions, such as Pokemon Bank and Poke Transfer. However, they mentioned that these services may also end at some point in the future. Players will also still be able to download update data and redownload purchased software and downloadable content “for the foreseeable future.” StreetPass will still be available for use, but SpotPass will no longer be available.

Players have mixed feelings about this announcement, as can be seen from the replies to the tweet. Some were understandably sad that this was happening.

This is so fast. I WISH the Wii and DS services were still available and now we are tanking the 3DS and Wii U as well? Definitely a few games that I will be insanely sad to lose access too. — TreeFall Studios (@TreeFallGames) October 4, 2023

Others, on the other hand, were poking fun at the situation.

Overall, it can’t be denied that it is pretty sad whenever consoles lose online support or any support for that matter.

