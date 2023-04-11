Nintendo Live Fanfest, an annual celebration typically held in Japan, is coming to United States for the very first time. This September, Seattle will host the lively festival, with an exact date yet to be announced.

What is Nintendo Live Fanfest?

Nintendo Live Fanfest is an interactive celebration exploring the history and future of Nintendo. Fans can look forward to an musical and live performances featuring Nintendo characters.

Visitors will be immersed in a fairground-like atmosphere. Fans will also have the opportunity to try out new and upcoming Switch games.

In addition to the immersive environment, the Nintendo Live Fanfest also hosts tournaments for Nintendo titles like Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

However, the western event will have its name shortened to Nintendo Live 2023.

“Fans of all ages can currently experience the unique games, characters, and worlds of Nintendo on Nintendo Switch, but we want to expand that scope with a new experience,” said Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser. “With Nintendo Live 2023, we’re giving attendees a chance to celebrate together with family, friends and the broader Nintendo community in the spirit of fun and creating long-lasting memories.”

When is Nintendo Live Fanfest?

There is currently no Nintendo Live Fanfest date. Though it will happen in Seattle this year, Nintendo has yet to confirm when you can attend.

The previous Nintendo Live Fanfest took place in Japan in September 2022. The western analog will likely follow suit with a fall celebration.

Why It’s Time to Bring Nintendo Live Fanfest Stateside

The timing of the Seattle-based Nintendo Live Fanfest comes during a great year for Nintendo. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has already generated nearly $400 million in global box office revenue. Plus, the launch of the Super Nintendo World theme park in Hollywood earlier this year also raked in the cash and customers.

Amidst these successes, fans are also eagerly anticipating the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. With high expectations and excitement surrounding the game, it has the potential to become one of the most significant releases of the year.

This events American debut in Seattle is sure to draw fans from across the country. There should be an opening announcement and concrete date soon.

