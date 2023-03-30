A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

With the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom being announced and released soon, we also get to see the official announcement of the Nitendo Switch OLED The Legends of Zelda Version alongside the Pro-Controller of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom version. Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda TOTK Version is coming out soon by May 12, 2023!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED and Pro-Controller Details

As part of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay trailer release, we officially get the first look at the game’s special edition of the Switch OLED as well as the Pro-Controller and Carry Case.

These items are set to be released on April 28, 2023, with a suggested retail price of $359.99. The console’s design is similar to the one that has been discussed in rumors during the anticipation for the game while the gold Joy-Cons have some unique Zonai patterning that wraps the lower portion in green and white with both detailing the symbol from the game’s Collector’s Edition bundle at the bottom. The Zonai shapes carry over onto the dock itself which displays the Hylian Crest in a mixture of white and gold colors.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The design of the Pro-Controller (suggested retail price of $74.99) and the Carrying Case (suggested retail price of $24.99), is also similar as to how the console looks like as well. Dropping the green, both the Pro-Controller and the Carrying Case go with the black and gold Zonai patterns with hints of white like the Nintendo Switch OLED console itself.

What do you guys think of the new special edition Nintendo Switch items? Is this something you would cop? Or is this something that you would drop? Definitely, for hardcore Legend of Zelda fans, this is something worth getting especially with the promise of The Legend of Zelda holding the Game of the Year title back in 2017.

The Nintendo Switch OLED, Pro-Controller, and Carrying Case will be released and available by May 12, 2023. You may pre-order now at Nintendo’s official website for more details.

Of course, make sure that you check in from time to time for more news, events, and updates on anything and everything gaming-related like the Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda TOTK Version, Nitendo Switch Zelda Version, and more here at ClutchPoints Gaming!