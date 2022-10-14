NLDS Odds: Braves vs. Phillies Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/14/2022

The Atlanta Braves will meet the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 3 of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. It’s time to check out our MLB odds series and deliver a Braves-Phillies Game 3 prediction and pick.

The Braves shut out the Phillies 3-0 in Game 2 of the NLDS. It was scoreless for the first five and a half innings, with neither managing to put a run across the board. Then, the Braves broke through when Matt Olson singled to shallow right to drive in Ronald Acuna Jr. to put Atlanta up 1-0. Austin Riley followed with a slow roller to the left and reached on an infield error, which scored Dansby Swanson. Next, Travis d’Arnaud singled to center to drive Olson in. No one scored afterward.

Kyle Wright tossed six shutout innings while allowing two hits and striking out six. Then, A.J. Minter pitched a perfect ninth before handing it to Raisel Iglesias, who did not allow anything in the eighth. Kenley Jensen finished the game off for the save, preserving the shutout.

The Braves have not announced a Game 3 starter. However, they are likely to go with Charlie Morton on the mound. Morton went 9-8 with a 4.34 ERA over 31 starts this season. Additionally, he went 0-1 with a 5.47 ERA over five starts against the Phillies. The other option is to use Spender Strider as an opener and have a bullpen game.

The Phillies will turn to Aaron Nola to finish the job. Nola will pitch the first postseason home game for the Phillies since Roy Halladay started Game 5 in the NLDS in 2011. Additionally, he is the hottest pitcher on the squad, having tossed 6 2/3 perfect innings last weekend. Nola also threw 6 2/3 perfect innings against the Houston Astros in his final regular season start before surrendering a few hits. Now, he takes on the defending champs with a lot of experience facing them. This year, Nola is 3-2 with a 3.67 ERA against the Braves. Likewise, he is 11-3 with a 2.89 ERA over 16 career home starts against the Braves.

Here are the Braves-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Phillies Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-210)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+172)

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves have not hit the ball well at all in this series. Moreover, all of their main firepower came over two innings. They do have four core players they rely on for offensive support. Ultimately, they have produced inconsistent results. Riley, Swanson, Olson, and d’Arnaud are the players to watch. Likewise, they must produce for the Braves to have a chance.

Riley is batting .125 (1 for 8) with one RBI in this series. Additionally, Swanson is batting .125 (1 for 8) with two runs. Olson has done well, batting .500 (3 for 6) with one home run, four RBIs, and three runs. Also, the Phillies have walked him three times, showcasing how intimidating he can be at the plate. d’Arnaud is batting .375 (3 for 8) with one home run, four RBIs, and one run.

The Braves will need these four hitters and their pitching staff to hold serve. Consequently, lousy pitching is what put them in the hole in Game 1. Can their array of pitchers get the job done in Game 3?

The Braves will cover the spread if they can jump out to an early lead and put the pressure on Nola. Additionally, they need to deliver solid pitching and not allow the Phillies to take them out of the park.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, and J.T. Realmuto are the fore-core players the Phillies have at the plate. Likewise, these guys must produce for the Phillies to overcome the champs.

Harper is batting .571 (4 for 7) with two doubles and one run in this series. Additionally, he is batting .429 *6 for 14) with one home run, one RBI, and three runs over four playoff games. Schwarber has struggled, going 0 for 9 with four strikeouts in this series. Sadly, he does not have a single hit in the playoffs but has produced two RBIs on the fielder’s choice. Hoskins is batting .111 (1 for 9) with one run and three strikeouts in this series. Also, he is batting a putrid .056 (1 for 18) in the playoffs. Realmuto is batting .222 (2 for 9) with two runs in this series. Subsequently, he is batting .200 (3 for 15) in the playoffs.

The Phillies will cover the spread if they can take the early lead and not look back. Moreover, they must ultimately take the Atlanta Braves out of the game to seize control of this series.

Final Braves-Phillies Game 3 Prediction & Pick

Pitching wins championships. Moreover, bullpen games have never been a good strategy. Making a Game 3 prediction does not have to be difficult. Instead, look at the pitching and who will deliver the best outing. Nola is a great pitcher and will lead the Phillies to victory.

Final Braves-Phillies Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+172)