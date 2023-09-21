The Colorado football squad knows that they have found their quarterback in Shedeur Sanders. Deion Sanders completely trusts him to be the running engine of his offense for the remainder of the NCAA college football season. But, comparisons are inevitable. This becomes a bigger talking point when the ones being compared are him and his possible 2024 NFL Draft Class batchmate Caleb Williams out of the USC football program.

Deion Sanders knows that Shedeur Sanders could care less about these comparisons. The Colorado football coach outlined what goes through his quarterback's mind when these discussions take place, via Chris Novak of The Comeback.

“But Shedeur doesn’t wanna be 2 to nobody, he doesn’t get down like that,” Coach Prime said.

He also outlined the discussions between his son and Caleb Williams do not phase him. But, he did not forget to call the USC football star a phenomenal talent despite the comparisons.

The Colorado football coach has a lot of confidence and continues to rally behind his son, “Shedeur’s no backseat rider. He drives his Maybach. He doesn’t have a driver in it, he drives it.”

Surely enough, the young Sanders has been delivering in an unfazed manner. Just recently, he put on a masterclass on offense against the Colorado State football squad. He notched four passing touchdowns and 38 passing yards against a tough secondary. The future is bright for both Williams and the young Sanders. They will for sure have a lot of battles ahead after they are both done with the NFL Draft.