EA Sports had an opportunity of a lifetime to reveal their upcoming College Football game during the CFP National Championship game. Instead, millions tuned in to watch a real football game as opposed to learning about the virtual one. While the Championship itself was exciting until the fourth quarter, many fans, including us, wonder why EA Sports College Football didn’t get revealed.

Did EA Sports Reveal College Football During the CFP National Championship?

EA Sports did not reveal any information on their College Football video game during the College Football National Championship, despite reports indicating that they would. Instead, the Washington-Michigan game proceeded without a single announcement from EA Sports. Overall, it means we must wait for an official announcement.

The news comes as a sour surprise, considering it would’ve been the best time to make an announcement. The next College Football video game will be EA Sports’ first since NCAA 14, released in 2013. Overall, this doesn’t upset us, but we just think the chance was golden. However, if the game is set for a Summer 2024 release, we should receive an announcement.

Original news of the report came from 247 Sports. However, we now obviously now the reports didn’t hold water. Unfortunately, this means we did not receive an EA Sports College Football reveal.

Fans react to EA Sports No-Show During CFP National Championship.

Several fans made memes and jokes about the lack of announcement for EA Sports College Football. Of course, many of those memes included already-popular NCAAF clips, like Nick Saban’s “quit asking me” moment.

"Can we get literally any information about EA Sports College Football tonight?" EA Sports:

Ole Miss’ Football page even posted a tweet with their own cover art concept. In all honesty, the picture looks pretty clean for just a concept. However, we don’t know the chances of an Ole Miss player making the cover, with so many players and schools.

Some fans watched the entire game, even if they didn’t root for any specific team. With each commercial break, many waited with bated breath to see if the reveal aired. However, we all went to sleep last night utterly disappointed.

Every time I mistakenly think a commercial could be about EA Sports College Football.

Overall, fans were upset to see a lack of a reveal for EA College Football. However, we still saw a relatively exciting football game until the fourth quarter. No.1 Michigan defeated No. 2 Washington, bringing Jim Harbaugh his first ever CFP Championship. The Harbaugh parents can gladly say they have two championship-winning children.

Michigan won thanks to their stout defense and amazing run-game. Blake Corum’s two 4th-quarter touchdowns put Michigan in a 34-13 lead, effectively ending the game. Michael Penix Jr. struggled against a tough Michigan defense, throwing an interception late in the affair that all but sealed their fate.

With the end of another NCAAF season, we look forward to the reveal of EA Sports College Football. Hopefully they got the message last night, and reveal something soon.

