A new red band trailer for the Jennifer Lawrence-led No Hard Feelings has dropped and showcases the worst plan ever conceived by parents and awkward moments galore. Here’s what you need to know about the new film.

Release date

Sony Pictures is handling the domestic distribution of the film and has No Hard Feelings slated for a June 23 release date. This comes three weeks after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes out — not that those two films have much crossover in demographics — and will serve as the second of three summer releases from Sony (Gran Turismo comes out August 11).

What’s it about?

No Hard Feelings follows a young woman facing bankruptcy and working as an Uber driver (until her car got repossessed, that is) named Maddie (Lawrence) who accepts a Craigslist post that asks her to pose as the “girlfriend” of an awkward 19-year-old boy named Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) in exchange for a Buick Regal.

Who’s in it?

Jennifer Lawrence stars in the film as Maddie and Andrew Barth Feldman plays Percy, but his parents are played by Ferris Bueller himself, Matthew Broderick, and Laura Benanti. Natalie. Morales, Scott MacArthur, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Hasan Minhaj, and SNL alum Kyle Mooney fill out the rest of the cast.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

New red band trailer

“I’m gonna teach you how to have fun.”

That’s what Maddie says to Percy — who’s evidently skittish around anything — and is exactly how you can summarize her latest job description. The new red band trailer for No Hard Feelings kicks off by showing Maddie working as a bartender who gets fired upon denying service to a customer and her boss realizing she doesn’t have a disability (which is what got her hired in the first place). We then see Maddie’s living conditions — being an Uber driver without a car and using rollerblades to travel — upon taking the job.

While the two are awkward at first, the rest of the trailer shows Maddie and Percy beginning to get out of their shells. That is, until a “dance party,” as Percy puts it, at the end of the trailer that will surely make you cringe as Nicki Minaj and Gwen Stefani’s “Super Freaky Girl” plays in the background.

No Hard Feelings will be released on June 23.