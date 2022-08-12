Noah Syndergaard trolls Mets media with Thor-esque hero story

Every baseball fan knows that Noah Syndergaard’s nickname is “Thor.” He received the name during his time with the New York Mets. However, according to Syndergaard himself, he may really be Thor!

Noah Syndergaard reportedly said that he did not speak with the New York media when the Mets came to Anaheim to play the Angels because he was saving a burning school bus, per Mets beat reporter Mike Puma.

So did Syndergaard actually save a burning school bus?

I can’t deny his claim because there is no evidence that he’s making the story up. But Syndergaard is likely trolling the New York media. He has been known to troll people on Twitter. He isn’t shy about joking around in that manner.

However, the New York media did not plan on allowing Noah Syndergaard to have the last laugh. New York Giants beat writer Paul Schwartz shared a gif of the actual Thor from the Avengers in response to Syndergaard’s claim. However, the gif of Thor isn’t what you may think.

Syndergaard and the New York media have gone back-and-forth ever since he left the Mets. But the Angels rarely played the Mets so they didn’t have many opportunities for interaction. But we can expect more of Noah Syndergaard vs. NY media since he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

The Phillies are currently trying to catch the Mets in the NL East. The teams are rivals and play one another on a frequent basis.