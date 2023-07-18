Unify Japan, just as Nobunaga wanted. Here are the details for Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Nobunaga’s Ambition Awakening Release Date: July 20, 2023

The game comes out on July 20, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This is for the game’s English release. The Japanese version of the game has been out since July 20, 2023.

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Gameplay

Much like the previous games in the series, this game is also a tactical strategy game. To be exact, it is a real-time strategy game. As the daimyo, the player must employ various tactics, to unify the country. This does not just include battles, although this will be something that will happen a lot. The player must also take part in politics, negotiations, and more.

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On the Civil side of things, the player must manage the various domains under their control. The player must construct various facilities, ranging from farms to training grounds, and more. This will provide the player with the gold, labor, and more that they will need. This is also where the new feature, Dominion, comes in.

Players can grant territory to their various retainers as a reward of sorts. These retainers will then develop the territory given to them. The more the player recognizes their achievements, the better their performance will become. These retainers can also provide submissions or plans of what they believe is best for the clan. The player can decide which submissions to do.

Of course, there is also the combat side of things. Players can participate in the battles near their unit, but can also oversee the other battles happening throughout the land. The game also has a siege mechanic, where players can lay siege to castles in an effort to capture them. Of course, the opposite is also true, as the enemies can also lay siege to the castles the player controls.

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening Story

Much like the previous games of the franchise, this game centers around Oda Nobunaga’s conquest to unite Japan. The player takes control of Nobunaga as he travels all over Japan, fighting to unite it under one banner.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.