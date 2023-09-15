Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko continues on the prelims with a fight in the flyweight division between Edgar Chairez and Daniel Lacerda. Chairez is coming into this matchup off his debut loss meanwhile, Lacerda is coming off four-straight losses. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Chairez-Lacerda prediction and pick.

Edgar Chairez (10-5) after not getting a contract after his appearance on the Contender Series made his short-notice UFC debut against one of the top flyweight prospects Tatsuro Taira who was deemed too big of a step up when Chairez lost via unanimous decision. He now gets a second chance to get his first win inside the octagon when he takes on Daniel Lacerda this weekend at Noche UFC.

Daniel Lacerda (11-5) is still searching for his first win inside the octagon after going 0-4 to start his career. While most fighters are cut just after two or three straight losses, Lacerda gets one more crack at it just because of the exciting fights he put on. Lacerda will be finally looking to right the ship when he steps into the octagon to face fellow flyweight Edgar Chairez this Saturday night at Noche UFC.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Noche UFC Odds: Edgar Chairez-Daniel Lacerda Odds

Edgar Chairez: -225

Daniel Lacerda: +180

Over 1.5 Rounds: +152

Under 1.5 Rounds: -196

How to Watch Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

TV: ESPN +

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Edgar Chairez Will Win

Edgar Chairez showed his toughness on the Contender Series when he took on Clayton Carpenter who ultimately won by unanimous decision. After that loss, Chairez won two in a row which resulted in him getting a short-notice shot at a catchweight of 130 pounds against Tatsuro Taira who was too much for the Mexican fighter. Chairez did hang in there against two top prospects Carpenter and Taira which makes a hard out for anyone in the flyweight division.

He is like most Mexican fighters, he loves to just fight and he is extremely tough and durable. He will be coming forward looking to pressure Lacerda from the get-go landing heavy calf kicks as well as perfectly timed combinations. Chairez will have to be wary about Lacerda's explosiveness and power but if he can navigate he should send Lacerda packing as he picks up his first win inside the octagon.

Why Daniel Lacerda Will Win

If you watch Daniel Lacerda fight you would be surprised he is without a win through four fights in the octagon. He has shown flashes of something special in each of his last two fights but like in Lacerda fashion he faded after having early success. The reason why the UFC has given him another chance is that he is always in exciting fights win or lose and they believe he has the ability to win fights at the highest level.

Lacerda is going to have to fight through fire in yet another fight when he takes on Edgar Chairez. He has the ability to make this an easy night if he can keep his composure when he actually hurts Chairez, which he certainly will. Lacerda has the ability to end this fight at any moment which makes him a very dangerous fight for Chairez even though he has lost four straight.

Final Edgar Chairez-Daniel Lacerda Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an absolute barnburner between these two flyweight contenders. Edgar Chairez isn't a fighter who likes to take a step back, so he will be putting Lacerda on his heels right from the jump. Lacerda does his best work in space and when he is the aggressor when he lands his big heavy strikes and his deadly head kick. Chairez will be looking to crowd that space and make Lacerda fight always on his bike having to counter which isn't his game at all.

Lacerda will then get desperate and attempt to throw everything and the kitchen sink at Chairez early to get him out of there but the durability of Chairez will make that a tough feat. Ultimately, Chairez is gonna put a pace and pressure on Lacerda that is simply going to be way too hard for Lacerda to match, and the way that Lacerda tends to fold and fade when the going gets tough we will see that yet again for the fifth and final time of Daniel Lacerda's UFC career when Edgar Chairez gets not only his first UFC win but also his first UFC finish.

Final Edgar Chairez-Daniel Lacerda Prediction & Pick: Edgar Chairez (-225), Under 1.5 Rounds (-196)