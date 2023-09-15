Noche UFC: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko continues on the main card with a fight in the bantamweight division between Raul Rosas Jr. and Terrence Mitchell. Rosas Jr. is coming off his first UFC and professional loss in his last fight meanwhile, Mitchell lost his short-notice debut fight in the first round. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Rosas Jr.-Mitchell prediction and pick.

Raul Rosas Jr. (7-1) is coming off his first professional loss in his last fight against Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287. The step up in competition just was too much too soon. Now he looks to get back on track in front of his Mexican crowd when he takes on Terrence Mitchell at Noche UFC.

Terrence Mitchell (14-3) got the call on short notice when he took on Cameron Saaiman at UFC 290. Things certainly didn't go his way when he got finished in just 3:10 in the first round by vicious ground and pound by Saaiman. Mitchell hopes a full camp will help put on a better performance when he takes on the young phenom Raul Rosas Jr. at Noche UFC.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Noche UFC Odds: Raul Rosas Jr.-Terrence Mitchell Odds

Raul Rosas Jr.: -800

Terrence Mitchell: +520

Over 1.5 Rounds: +205

Under 1.5 Rounds: -280

How to Watch Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell

TV: ESPN +

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Raul Rosas Jr. Will Win

Raul Rosas Jr. looked very special at the tender age of 17 which is when he made his Contender Series debut. The UFC then gave him a layup in his UFC debut against Jay Perrin but then they gave him a considerable step up in competition when he took on Christian Rodriguez. Rodriguez's takedown and submission defense were on point and Rosas Jr. showed that he still has some holes in the game but luckily for him, he gets to take on Terrence Mitchell.

Mitchell is the same fighter who fought on The Ultimate Fighter many years ago. He had trouble defending takedowns and had next to no striking defense and he still has those same issues all these years later. He was stopped due to ground and pound in his short-notice debut against Cameron Saaiman. If Rosas Jr. is able to land the takedowns the fight should be over rather quickly.

Why Terrence Mitchell Will Win

Terrence Mitchell was called upon to take a short-notice shot when Cameron Saaiman's original opponent Christian Rodriguez withdrew due to injury at UFC 290. It was a very tough debut against Saaiman as he is one of the top prospects at 135 pounds. Mitchell is exceptionally tall and long for the division and uses that length to keep his opponents at the end of his strikes which is something he must do in this matchup against Rosas Jr.

While Rosas Jr. knows that he needs to mix it up better between his striking and grappling, he should be one-track-minded coming into this fight against Mitchell. Mitchell will need to do his best to keep this fight standing and if he is able to, he can pick apart Rosas Jr. on the outside for the potential massive upset.

Final Raul Rosas Jr.-Terrence Mitchell Prediction & Pick

There is a good reason why Raul Rosas Jr. even after suffering his first loss is a massive favorite in his next fight and that is because he is fighting Terrence Mitchell. Mitchell didn't look UFC caliber when he was fighting on The Ultimate Fighter and he certainly didn't show that he was in his first opportunity on the big show. Mitchell has a very padded record fighting on the Alaskan regional scene which is known for fighters padding their records.

Rosas Jr. definitely needs to evolve to be the future of this organization because as we've seen already if he isn't dominating in the grappling he can't win a fight on the feet. However, that shouldn't matter much in this fight against Terrence Mitchell. The way that Mitchell got manhandled by Cameron Saaiman led me to believe he will not be defending much of this high-level grappling of Rosas Jr. on Saturday night. Ultimately, Mitchell will attempt to fight at distance utilizing his jab and kicks to keep Rosas Jr. from just pressuring forward but Rosas Jr. will get his timing down on Mitchell's attacks to get on the inside to clinch up and take Mitchell to the mat where he submit him shortly thereafter.

Final Raul Rosas Jr.-Terrence Mitchell Prediction & Pick: Raul Rosas Jr.(-800), Under 1.5 Rounds (-280)