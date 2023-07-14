Noname, the acclaimed rapper, poet, and activist from Chicago, has announced the first single from her upcoming second album, Sundial. The song, called Balloons, will feature R&B singer Eryn Allen Kane and rap veteran Jay Electronica. It is set to drop on July 21, a week later than the original release date of the album, according to The Fader.

However, Noname’s fans have not all been supportive of her collaboration with Jay Electronica, who is known for his association with the Nation of Islam and its controversial leader, Louis Farrakhan. Farrakhan has been widely criticized for his antisemitic remarks and views, which some people believe Jay Electronica shares.

Noname faced a wave of online criticism for working with Jay Electronica, who has also made references to Adolf Hitler and defended Kanye West’s recent antisemitic rants in his music and social media posts. Some fans accused the rapper of being hypocritical for aligning herself with an antisemite while claiming to be an activist for social justice.

She responded to the backlash on Twitter, saying that she was surprised by the reaction and that she did not agree with everything Jay Electronica says or does. She also pointed out that many other rappers rap about violence and abuse without facing the same level of scrutiny.

The artist then hinted that she might cancel the release of Sundial altogether, saying that she was “thinking about it.” She also retweeted some positive comments from fans who praised her announcement and expressed excitement for her new music.

Noname’s last album, Room 25, was released in 2018 and received critical acclaim for its lyrical prowess and political themes. Noname is also the founder of Noname’s Book Club, a community project that promotes reading and discussion of books by authors of color.

Noname is scheduled to perform in Brooklyn this Saturday as the headliner of Young World 3, a free hip-hop festival organized by rapper MIKE in Herbert Von King Park.