Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino share a son together, but that may be the extent of the connection they end up forming together.

Despite their relationship and the birth of their child, Noor Alfallah, film producer and partner of legendary actor Al Pacino, has firmly expressed her disinterest in the institution of marriage. In a recent conversation with TMZ, Alfallah openly discussed her relationship dynamics with Pacino and her lack of inclination toward matrimony.

Al Pacino, an iconic actor with a career spanning over five decades, has had numerous relationships but has never walked down the aisle. His romance with Alfallah, which commenced last year, resulted in the birth of their son, Roman, in June, marking Pacino's return to fatherhood after more than 20 years.

Addressing the speculation surrounding their relationship's trajectory, Alfallah clarified that marriage isn't a topic of discussion for them. While she admitted her deep affection for Pacino, she straightforwardly stated that marriage isn't on their agenda. Her stance is resolute: “I'm not the marrying type,” she affirmed.

Their focus, as revealed by Alfallah, primarily revolves around co-parenting their infant son, with the duo currently navigating a child support and custody agreement. Alfallah and Pacino reached an agreement stipulating a monthly child support of $30,000 for Roman, showcasing their commitment to their parental responsibilities.

The couple's decision not to wed seems grounded in Alfallah's personal choice rather than Pacino's historic aversion to marriage. Despite Pacino's iconic status and being a father in his 80s, actively involved in raising Roman, Alfallah's disinterest in marriage remains unwavering.

Regarding their plans for Roman's first Christmas, Alfallah remained discreet, refraining from divulging any specifics about their holiday arrangements.

Alfallah's candid stance on her relationship with Pacino sheds light on their mutual priorities and the absence of marriage from their equation, emphasizing her focus on parenting and her firm beliefs about matrimony.