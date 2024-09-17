Norfolk State University’s men’s and women’s basketball programs have released their non-conference schedules for the upcoming season.

With a combined record of 51-17 both the men and women's programs this year will have their plate full with big name matchups to test their skills on the hardwood.

The defending MEAC champion Lady Spartans, who finished 27-6 last season, will open their non-conference slate by hosting William & Mary on Nov. 4. This year’s schedule features notable opponents, including Southeastern Conference teams Missouri, Alabama, and Auburn, as well as Washington State from the Pac-12, Wyoming from the Mountain West Conference, and North Carolina from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Last season, the Lady Spartans faced five notable powerhouse programs, with losses to Auburn 39-67 in the regular season and Stanford 50-79 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, with Cameron Brink of Stanford scoring 17 points and grabbing 15 rebounds, while Spartan guard Diamond Johnson contributed 19 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.

The schedule also includes familiar HBCU rivals North Carolina A&T and Hampton, and a new matchup against Shaw University at home on Dec. 11.

For the men’s team, which finished 24-11 last season, the non-conference schedule includes powerhouse program opponents Stanford, Tennessee, and Baylor. The Spartans will begin their non-conference play against Penn State Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Head Coach Robert Jones for the men's team commented on the challenging schedule. “This is the toughest schedule I have ever had in my coaching career here at NSU,” Jones said. “Nine teams won 20 or more games last year, including a few NCAA Tournament teams and two preseason Top 15 teams. We will need to be prepared every night. This should help us be ready for the competitive Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference this year.”

The men’s team is aiming to rebound from a 77-58 loss to Howard University in last season’s MEAC tournament and capture the championship this year