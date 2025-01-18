The latest episode of the DeSean Jackson and Shady McCoy led 25/10 Show was intriguing as Jackson sat down and revealed the full process of his hire to Delaware State. Amongst some of the more interesting tidbits, such as Cris Carter also being up for the Delaware State job, the most interesting news from the podcast has to be Jackson revealing the date of the highly anticipated matchup between his Delaware State Hornets and Michael Vick's Norfolk State Spartans.

Per DeSean Jackson, the first matchup between the two former NFL stars and their teams will be held on November 1, 2025. Delaware State traveled to Norfolk this past year for their annual in-conference matchup.

“But it's crazy because we play them November 1st. I'm trying to get that game at The Linc,” Jackson said to McCoy, alluding to his desire to play the game at Lincoln Memorial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last season, Norfolk State won convincingly with a 38-19 rout of the Lee Hull-led Delaware State Hornets. The game is surely set to be a more competitive contest as both Vick and Jackson mold the respective rosters to fit their desired playing style. Since Delaware State traveled to Norfolk State, Delaware State is set to host the contest. However, Jackson floated the possibility of the game being held at Lincoln Memorial Field could certainly prove to be interesting.

The matchup being at “The Linc” would allow Eagles fans to both embrace HBCU culture and support two of their former players as they embark on their latest journey. It would generate significant media attention both nationwide and in the Philadelphia market, one of the top media hubs in the country.

Choosing the right media partner and securing a prime timeslot would guarantee that college football fans nationwide tune in, even with other games happening on the same day. Nevertheless, November 1st will be a date that football fans around the nation will have circled on the calendar as both Vick and Jackson look to make history.