North Carolina A&T head coach Shawn Gibbs is building out his coaching staff for his first season at the helm of the Aggies and he added a familiar face that boasts an HBCU National Championship. In an interview on the Blue Death Valley Podcast, Gibbs revealed additional members of his coaching staff, which he announced fully at the start of January. In the interview, he revealed that former North Carolina A&T head coach Sam Washington is joining his coaching staff as a consultant.

“But just to add another mind, to it, and maybe we can look at it from an outside perspective and, and let us know — ‘hey, have you thought about this,” Gibbs said on the podcast. “Or you might want to tweak that… Just having another perspective on it is going to do nothing but make us better because we want to play good defensive around here first and foremost,” Gibbs said.

“So to have one of the best ever do it to be able to pick up the phone and call him and ask him what he thinks is an invaluable resource,” he added.

Washington undertook the tough task of replacing the legendary Rod Broadway after he retired in 2017 following the Aggies winning the 2017 Celebration Bowl over Grambling State University. Washington saw massive success in his tenure, including leading North Carolina A&T to wins in the 2018 and 2019 Celebration Bowl over Alcorn State University. He also led the Aggies to a huge FBS victory over East Carolina University that birthed the viral moment that became an often-used meme where he says in the locker room post-game, “Tell 'em to bring me my money.”

Gibbs and Washington were mainstays on Broadway's coaching staff and Washington joining in the capacity of a consultant will surely help Gibbs as he looks to bring North Carolina A&T back to their previous success. The Aggies finished the season 1-11 under head coach Vincent Brown, who they fired following the conclusion of the season. North Carolina A&T then hired Shawn Gibbs, who finished up a successful season at the helm of Fort Valley State University.