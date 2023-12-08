Star North Carolina Central wide receiver Devin Smith has entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the Eagles.

North Carolina Central standout wide receiver Devin Smith has entered the transfer portal with 1 year of eligibility remaining, per a post on his social media. Smith is the latest Eagle standout to enter the transfer portal. He posted about his intentions on his social media accounts.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to wake up every day and the chance to be 1% better.

To my family, friends, and coaches, thank you for supporting me throughout my four years at North Carolina Central University. You guys have been incredibly supportive, and I am forever grateful to have you all in my life. I love each and every one of you.

To my brothers, I will forever be thankful for the brotherhood and bond that we created at North Carolina Central University. I will always have your back, and you can always come to me about anything, just like I can come to you. The memories I have with you all, on and off the field, will be cherished in my heart forever. I love you all with everything in me.

To the Nest, thank you for everything. I will be a fifth-generation Eagle in May. I wouldn't have wanted to spend my four years anywhere else. This is my home, and I will forever be indebted to all of you. The love and support I received were like no other, and I'm blessed to have North Carolina Central University as part of my journey.

With that being said, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with one year of eligibility.”

Smith was a star for North Carolina Central in his three seasons with the team. He improved his receiving totals every year he played with the Eagles, totaling 1,518 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 101 receptions in 33 games played in his career. This season, he totaled 707 yards and five touchdowns on 40 receptions. His best game was against Richmond in the NCAA FCS Playoffs, as he finished the game with 202 yards and one touchdown on 6 receptions.

Smith certainly will be a standout for any team that picks him up, as he is a playmaker who does what needs to be done to win in big games.