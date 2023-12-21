North Carolina Central star running back Latrell Collier has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, joining the growing class of HBCU talent looking to compete at the next level.

He said:

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for guiding me through higher education while playing the sport that I love. Without God, none of this would have been possible. To my family and those who have always supported me, I love you all for life and thank you for always believing in and guiding me, even when I didn't believe in myself. Without you all, I don't know where I'd be.

Thank you to Marshall University for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my goal of playing college football and pursuing my dreams. Lastly, thank you to North Carolina Central University and Coach Oliver for truly believing in me and giving me an opportunity at such a great university. Thank you to all the coaches, administrators, support staff, faculty, and alumni who embraced me as family from the first day I stepped foot on campus. Being a part of this illustrious university has been one of the most humbling and gratifying experiences of my life. I will forever cherish the special moments and relationships that were made over the years with the guys I truly call my brothers.

With all that being said, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. With God, all things are possible.“

Latrell Collier was a productive player for North Carolina Central. He joined the team in 2019 as a transfer from Marshall University. In his four years with the program, he totaled 2279 yards on 472 attempts with 26 touchdowns. he was a fearsome rushing duo alongside dynamic dual-threat quarterback Davius Richard who often gave opposing defensive lines fits.

Arguably, his best season was the 2022 season which resulted in North Carolina Central winning the Celebration Bowl. Collier rushed for 979 yards and 9 touchdowns on 176 attempts.