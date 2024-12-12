North Carolina football made one of the most surprising moves, hiring NFL coaching legend Bill Belichick to be their next head coach of the program. Everyone seems to be excited about the move, including Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. On Instagram, Hudson showed her approval for the move, writing “We are onto Chapel Hill!!!”

After taking the job, Belichick wrote a statement to the fans of North Carolina about his excitement to join the staff, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill,” the statement read, per Schefter. “I grew up around college football with my dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill.”

The Tar Heels are looking to turn their season around after firing head coach Mack Brown. Hopefully, Belichick can continue to develop a program that has the potential to be good over the following years, and it'll be interesting to see how his coaching style will translate to the college level.

“I believe we’re going to run a good program and have a good team. We’ll see where that all goes,” Belichick said at his opening press conference. “I’m not making any predictions. I’m just saying I’m coming in to do the best I can.”

Belichick holds press conference as North Carolina football's HC

During the press conference, Bill Belichick noted that he “always wanted to coach in college football, and it just never really worked out. I had some good years in the NFL, so that was OK. But this is really kind of a dream come true.” He's been very successful at the NFL level, with the third most wins in NFL history, and he should be able to come to the college level and have success as well.

Belichick's son, Stephen Belichick, is also slated to take over once he's done coaching which was apparently one of the conditions he had in his pitch to become the head coach.

All eyes will be on Belichick next season as many will want to see what transfers will come over, and if he can build a sustainable, winning culture with what he has now.

For Belichick not to go back to the NFL shows that he still has a love for coaching and was willing to go down to the college level and lead a program.