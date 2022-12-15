By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The University of North Carolina has found their next offensive coordinator, and star quarterback Drake Maye is quite pleased with the new hire.

Chip Lindsey was introduced as the Tar Heels’ newest OC and quarterbacks coach on Thursday, after spending the last three seasons as the head coach at Troy University.

“One of the nation’s most innovative offensive minds, Lindsey has a track record of producing explosive offenses as a head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach,” the official press release stated. “He’s overseen offenses that have averaged at least 30 points per game in eight of his 11 seasons as a full-time staff member at the collegiate level.”

Lindsey is a 26-year veteran of college football, and Georgia’s offensive coordinator Todd Monken called the hiring a “home run.”

“He is a perfect fit to build off the success UNC has had and take it to another level,” Monken said.

Drake Maye was consulted in the expected hiring of Lindsey, and shared his thoughts on Twitter on Thursday. “Had the chance to visit with Coach Lindsey and fired up to work with him…let’s get to work,” he wrote.

The 20-year-old Maye finished tenth in Heisman Trophy voting this season, and is expected to be a top-two pick in next April’s NFL Draft, along with USC standout QB Caleb Williams.

Maye is a native Carolinian, attending Myers Park High School in Charlotte as a four-star prospect before committing to North Carolina.

With a 2022 Holiday Bowl matchup against Oregon looming for Maye, Lindsey and UNC, the freshman could tie the school’s single season record with three touchdown passes, and break it with four.