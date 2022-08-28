The University of North Carolina football world is holding their breath during their game against Florida A&M after one of their best players went down with an injury. Tony Grimes is one of the better corners in the country this year. His presence on the Tar Heels has helped them greatly in the last few years.

In the first game this year, though, Tony Grimes went down with a brutal injury against FAMU. The North Carolina cornerback came down hard after being tackled by an opposing player. Grimes was eventually helped off the field and did not return to the game. It’s a scary sight for Tar Heels fans. (via Ross Martin)

#UNC junior CB Tony Grimes injured on the play and is being helped off the field. He will go into the injury tent on Carolina's sideline. — Ross Martin (@RossMartin_IC) August 28, 2022

Grimes was the best high school cornerback prospect in the country, ranking first as a five-star recruit in 2020. He became an important part of the North Carolina football program, thanks to his playmaking abilities. His ability to cover bigger receivers in man coverage has been integral to their scheme. He earned an All-ACC Honorable mention as a sophomore last year.

UNC would proceed with their football game as planned. As of the time of writing, the Tar Heels hold a commanding lead over FAMU in the third quarter. Still, fans can’t helped but be worried about their blossoming cornerback, who might have suffered a serious injury on the play.

We will keep you updated on any more information that comes out regarding Tony Grimes’ injury. The North Carolina Tar Heels, on the other hand, are looking to wrap up their game first before giving any updates.