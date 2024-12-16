ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between North Carolina and Florida. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a North Carolina-Florida prediction and pick.

North Carolina faces Florida in a crucial matchup at the Jumpman Invitational on Tuesday, December 17. The Tar Heels (6-4) are seeking their first win against a ranked opponent this season, having struggled with outside shooting, particularly from RJ Davis. They enter the game with momentum after back-to-back victories, including their first ACC win against Georgia Tech. Conversely, the Gators (10-0) are undefeated and coming off a strong win over Arizona State, showcasing their depth and offensive prowess led by Walter Clayton Jr. This game will be pivotal for UNC's season as they aim to upset the No. 7 Gators.

Here are the North Carolina-Florida College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: North Carolina-Florida Odds

North Carolina: +3.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +128

Florida: -3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 165.5 (-108)

Under: 165.5 (-112)

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Florida

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina is poised to defeat Florida in their upcoming matchup at the Jumpman Invitational, primarily due to their offensive firepower and recent momentum. The Tar Heels have averaged 86.8 points per game, showcasing their ability to score efficiently, particularly in transition. RJ Davis, leading the team with 17.6 points per game, is essential for UNC's success, as his scoring and playmaking can exploit Florida's defensive lapses. Additionally, North Carolina's rebounding advantage, with a margin of 1.7 boards per game, will be crucial in controlling the tempo and second-chance opportunities.

Defensively, UNC has shown improvement, particularly in their last two games where they limited opponents' shooting percentages. While Florida boasts an undefeated record, they have struggled against teams with strong offensive capabilities. The Tar Heels' blend of experience and talent, combined with their recent victories, gives them confidence heading into this contest. If they can maintain their scoring efficiency and capitalize on Florida's defensive weaknesses, North Carolina has a strong chance to upset the Gators and solidify their position in the season ahead.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida is set to defeat North Carolina in their highly anticipated matchup at the Jumpman Invitational, thanks to their elite defensive capabilities and balanced offensive attack. The Gators have shown significant improvement this season, currently ranking 22nd in defensive efficiency, a major leap from last year's struggles. Their aggressive defense forces turnovers and limits opponents' shooting, which will be crucial against a high-scoring Tar Heels team. Florida's ability to convert defensive stops into fast-break points is a key aspect of their game plan, allowing them to score quickly and efficiently. With players like Walter Clayton Jr. leading the charge, the Gators are well-equipped to exploit any defensive lapses from UNC.

Moreover, Florida's depth and experience provide them with an advantage in this matchup. The Gators have multiple scoring options, with several players capable of stepping up on any given night. This versatility allows them to adapt their game plan based on how North Carolina defends them. Additionally, Florida's recent performances have showcased their ability to shoot effectively from beyond the arc, with a three-point percentage of 36.1% over their last seven games. If they can maintain this shooting touch while executing their defensive strategy, Florida will likely emerge victorious against the Tar Heels, solidifying their status as a formidable contender this season.

Final North Carolina-Florida Prediction & Pick

In the upcoming matchup between North Carolina and Florida, the Gators are positioned to cover the spread of -3.5 due to their current form and overall team depth. Florida enters this game undefeated at 10-0, showcasing a potent offense that averages 86.2 points per game, led by standout Walter Clayton Jr., who is averaging 19.1 points. Their recent victory against Arizona State (83-66) demonstrated their ability to dominate both offensively and defensively, making them a formidable opponent for the struggling Tar Heels. Florida's defensive efficiency, ranked among the top in the nation, will be critical in limiting North Carolina's scoring opportunities.

On the other hand, North Carolina has shown inconsistency this season, with a record of 6-4 and a tendency to struggle against ranked teams. Although they have momentum from a recent win against La Salle, their overall performance against tougher opponents has been lacking. The Tar Heels will need to improve their three-point shooting significantly to keep pace with Florida's offensive output. Given these factors, Florida is likely to secure a win by at least four points, covering the spread and continuing their strong start to the season.

Final North Carolina-Florida Prediction & Pick: Florida -3.5 (-106), Under 165.5 (-112)