ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

North Carolina blew out Virginia last week, while Florida State was blown out against their rival Miami. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a North Carolina-Florida State prediction and pick.

North Carolina has been very inconsistent this season. They just beat Virginia in a blowout to get to 4-4. It was their first win to break a four-game losing streak. The losses included a blowout to James Madison and close losses to Duke, Pitt, and Georgia Tech. They had a big bounce-back last week and got a favorable matchup against a struggling Florida State team.

Florida State faces a big test in this game against North Carolina. After the way they started the season, Florida State is easily the biggest disappointment after the way they started this season. They have looked awful this season because the offense has struggled, and the defense has talent, but they can only do so much with the offense struggling as much as they have.

Here are the North Carolina-Florida State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: North Carolina-Florida State Odds

North Carolina: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -137

Florida State: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 49.5 (-115)

Under: 49.5 (-105)

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Florida State

Time: 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why North Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina's offense has been solid this season. The offense is averaging 442.4 total yards and then 33.9 points per game. The offense is the key for this team to have any success. Jacolby Criswell is the key for the team under center. He has 1,660 passing yards, ten passing touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 57.1% completion percentage. The running game is the engine that makes this offense go, with Omarion Hampton being a workhorse of a running back. He has 1,006 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 181 carries. This offense has had a few issues this season and is again the key in this game.

North Carolina's defense has been one of the worst in the ACC, allowing 385.9 yards and 28.4 points per game. They are getting burnt on both the ground and through the air, allowing 244.8 yards through the air and 141.1 yards on the ground. The good news is that they are playing the one offense in the ACC that has no ability to take advantage. This game should favor the Tar Heels because the Seminoles have struggled so much on offense and have had issues moving the ball.

Why Florida State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State has the worst offense in the ACC and is one of the worst in all of college football this season. They are averaging 14.9 points and 272.5 yards per game. The offense is a mess, and their starting quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, is out for the rest of the season with an injury. In his place, Brock Glenn has come in and has been awful. He has 392 passing yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions, with a 45.1% completion percentage. The receiving corps has not helped either, with Ja'Khi Douglas leading the way with 383 yards and two touchdowns on 23 receptions. The running game has also been awful with Lawrance Toafili. He has 279 rushing yards for two touchdowns with 70 carries.

Florida State's defense has been great this season. They are allowing 26.4 points and 379.4 total yards per game. They are the worst rushing defense in the ACC but have been solid against the pass. They allow 200.1 yards through the air and 179.3 yards on the ground. This will be huge against the Tar Heels because of how well North Carolina runs the ball with Omarion Hampton. Florida State needs to slow him down on defense to have any chance in this game.

Final North Carolina-Florida State Prediction & Pick

North Carolina is the pick in this game. They should win and cover this game relatively easily. The Tar Heels are great on the ground, and Florida State can't defend the run at all. This should be close because North Carolina does not have a great defense. Expect North Carolina to win and cover and get back on track to winning.

Final North Carolina-Florida State Prediction & Pick: North Carolina: -2.5 (-115)