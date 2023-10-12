Miami (FL) gave up a should-have-been-guaranteed win in their last matchup because of a late-game play-calling blunder. It resulted in a devastating loss and nearly caused the Hurricanes to drop out of the top 25. They held onto the 25th spot in the AP Poll, but now they have to take on North Carolina and Drake Maye, one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Below is everything that you need to know on how to watch the game.

When and where is the game?

North Carolina may be known for how rowdy it gets inside of their basketball stadium, but their football team is quickly becoming a force to be wrecked with as well. The Tar Heels play Miami at home at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch North Carolina vs. Miami (FL)

The North Carolina vs. Miami football game is on ABC. It can also be streamed using fuboTV. North Carolina is 5-0 and ranked 12th in the nation.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Kenan Memorial Stadium — Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV channel: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: North Carolina -3.5 | O/U 56.5

Miami storylines

Miami looks to bounce back after one of the most devastating losses in a long time. Instead of running out the clock and taking a knee, Miami's head coach, Mario Cristobal, decided to call for a run in an effort to further dwindle down the clock. It backfired, and running back Donald Chaney Jr. fumbled the football.

"What the f*ck are we doing. What the f*ck are we doing.” Miami Hurricanes' Matt Lee was in distraught after Georgia Tech scores a game-winning TD to steal the win late in the 4th quarter.pic.twitter.com/5IXZGNC6ug — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2023

“Thought we'd get the first down, and we talked about two hands on the ball, but that's not good enough,” Cristobal said. “Just should've told him to take a knee.”

Georgia Tech scored just two plays later, and it cost Miami the game and their perfect season. Redemption won't come easy in Week 7, as North Carolina is one of the best teams in college football. Both teams have incredible offenses, and it is possible the game is a shootout, but Miami does have a good enough defense to slow down the Tar Heels. The Hurricanes are only allowing 14.6 points per game, the 12th-best mark in the nation. Te'cory Couch has been a standout on that side of the football. The cornerback already has three interceptions.

Their scoring offense is right on par with their defense as the 13th-best unit in college football. They are scoring 39 points per game. The team has a balanced attack. Tyler Van Dyke has 1,330 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. The team also has the 13th-best rushing attack in football. Despite the costly fumble, Chaney Jr. has been productive with 289 rushing yards. Henry Parrish Jr. has 379 rushing yards. The two are part of a deep running back room with four players already over 100 yards on the ground. The team's running back depth is reminiscent of the early 2000s Miami football teams.

North Carolina storylines

Any conversation about North Carolina football starts with Drake Maye. The quarterback only has eight touchdown passes so far this year, but the surefire top-tive draft pick has still displayed what makes him one of the best prospects in college football. Maye has 1,629 passing yards, and his team has scored over 30 points in every game. He has also improved as a runner, already rushing for four touchdowns.

Maye hasn't had to do it all in 2023. Omarion Hampton has shined as an elite ball carrier. The running back has seven touchdowns off of 539 scrimmage yards.

North Carolina's offense has also gotten a lot scarier over the last week. Tez Walker, a two-time transfer, was deemed ineligible for the 2023 season. Last week, the NCAA changed that ruling and made Walker immediately eligible. The decision gives Maye not only another weapon but arguably his best weapon. Walker was a beast for Kent State last year, and in his Tar Heels debut last week, he had six catches for 43 yards. Walker is always a threat to take the ball into the end zone, as he had 11 touchdown catches last year. That big play ability will surely help increase Maye's touchdown rate going forward.

It is a massive game for both teams. The two teams with ACC Championship Game aspirations will likely need to win this game to reach their goals, but of course, only one team will come out victorious.