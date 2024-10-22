ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

North Carolina continues its season in Week 9 when they take on Virginia. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a North Carolina-Virginia prediction and pick.

North Carolina (3-4) travels to Charlottesville to face Virginia (4-3) in a crucial ACC matchup this Saturday. The Tar Heels, reeling from a four-game losing streak, are desperate to right the ship and secure their first conference win. Virginia, with a 4-3 record, looks to bounce back after consecutive losses to Louisville and Clemson. The Cavaliers' home-field advantage at Scott Stadium could prove pivotal. Virginia opened as 5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 60.5 points, suggesting a potentially high-scoring affair. Both teams will likely focus on strong defensive performances and limiting turnovers. This game is critical for both squads' bowl eligibility hopes and could significantly impact their standings in the ACC.

Here are the North Carolina-Virginia College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: North Carolina-Virginia Odds

North Carolina: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +155

Virginia: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -188

Over: 59.5 (-106)

Under: 59.5 (-114)

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Virginia

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: The CW

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why North Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 0-6-1

Over/Under: 3-4

Head-To-Head Last 10: 5-5 SU / 3-7 ATS

North Carolina will be looking to snap their four-game losing streak with a crucial road victory against Virginia this weekend. Despite their recent struggles, the Tar Heels possess the offensive firepower to overwhelm the Cavaliers' defense. Quarterback Jacolby Criswell has been a bright spot for UNC, with 1,367 passing yards and 8 touchdowns. His ability to make accurate throws will be key in exploiting Virginia's secondary, which ranks 92nd nationally in passing yards allowed. The Tar Heels' ground game, led by Omarion Hampton with 901 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns, provides a balanced attack that could keep Virginia's defense off-balance throughout the game.

Defensively, North Carolina has struggled this season, but they've had a bye week to regroup and address their weaknesses. The extra preparation time should allow them to devise a game plan to contain Virginia's offense, which has been inconsistent this year. Additionally, the Tar Heels' desperation for a win after their recent skid could fuel a more focused and determined performance. The team's experience in high-pressure situations, having played in several close games this season, will be invaluable in a hostile road environment. With their backs against the wall and bowl eligibility hanging in the balance, expect North Carolina to play with a sense of urgency and purpose that will propel them to a hard-fought victory over Virginia, potentially reigniting their season in the process.

Why Virginia Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 4-3

Over/Under: 5-1-1

Head-To-Head Last 10: 5-5 SU / 7-3 ATS

Virginia will be looking to secure a crucial victory against North Carolina this weekend at Scott Stadium, leveraging their home-field advantage and recent momentum. The Cavaliers, with a 4-3 record, have shown resilience and improvement throughout the season, particularly in their home games. Scott Stadium's vibrant game-day environment and capacity crowd will provide a significant boost to Virginia's performance, creating an intimidating atmosphere for the visiting Tar Heels. The Cavaliers' coaching staff, led by Tony Elliott, has had ample time to study North Carolina's recent struggles and devise a game plan to exploit their weaknesses, especially on defense where the Tar Heels have allowed an average of 30 points per game.

Virginia's offensive strategy is likely to focus on sustained drives and a strong running game to wear down North Carolina's defense. This approach, combined with strategic play-action passes, could prove effective against the Tar Heels' aggressive defensive style. Defensively, Virginia has been slightly more efficient than North Carolina, allowing an average of 25.7 points per game. The Cavaliers' defense will aim to contain North Carolina's high-powered offense by emphasizing sound tackling and maintaining positional discipline. Virginia's recent success at home, where they've shown significant improvement under the current coaching staff, will be a crucial factor. With four of their remaining eight games at home, including this matchup against North Carolina, the Cavaliers are well-positioned to capitalize on their home-field advantage and secure a pivotal ACC victory.

Final North Carolina-Virginia Prediction & Pick

This ACC matchup between North Carolina and Virginia promises to be a closely contested affair. Virginia's home-field advantage at Scott Stadium gives them a slight edge, reflected in the 4.5-point spread. The Cavaliers' improved offensive consistency and solid defensive performances at home could be the difference-maker. However, North Carolina's potent offense has the potential to keep the game close or even pull off an upset. Virginia's recent success against the spread (5-1-1) whereas the Tar Heels have yet to cover the spread this season gives the Cavaliers the upper hand in getting the win and covering the spread at home.

Final North Carolina-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Virginia -4.5 (-110), Under 60.5 (-105)