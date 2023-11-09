SMU looks to stay undefeated in conference play as they face North Texas. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an SMU-North Texas prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

SMU enters the game at 7-2 on the season, winning their last five games. After opening the season 2-2, with wins over Louisiana Tech and Praire View, but losses to Oklahoma and TCU, they have now won five straight games, all in governance lay. The defense had been dominant, winning the first four games while allowing just 36 points over the four games. Meanwhile, they have scored 179 points in those games. The last time out was not the same domination though. They faced Rice in that game and it was tight throughout. They were up 14-7 at the end of the first, but it would be just 24-21 at halftime. Then in the third quarter, they expanded the lead to 33-28 and would end up winning 36-31.

Meanwhile, North Texas is just 3-6 on the year and has just one conference win. They opened the season 0-2 with losses to Cal and Florida International. They would rebound with wins over Louisiana Tech and Abilene Christian before conference play opened. In the conference, it has been a struggle. first, it was a a three-point loss to the Navy, before beating Temple. Then thye would lose by seven to Tulane and three to Memphis, before the last time out. They would face UTSA last time out, and while they were down 10 in the first quarter, and 14 at the half, they would come back. with 5:50 left in the game. Chandler Rodgers hit Trey Cleveland or a touchdown, and then they would score the two-point conversion to make it a one-score game. North Texas would not score again, and fall 37-29.

Why North Texas Will Cover The Spread

Chandler Rodgers leads this North Texas offense from quarterback. He has completed 196 of 308 passes this year for 2,454 yards and 21 touchdowns. Overall, Rodgers has been solid. He went on a seven-game streak without throwing an interception and threw two or more touchdown passes in six of the games. He threw two more last week, but he also threw two interceptions in the game. Meanwhile, while Rodgers has three interceptions this year, he has just three turnover-worry passes all year long. Rodgers has also been productive on the ground this year, with three touchdowns and 273 yards, but he does have ten fumbles this year.

On the ground, North Texas has been led by Ayo Adeyi. Adeyi comes into the game with 716 yards this year and has been solid after contact. While he is averaging over 7.3 yards per carry, with 410 yards after contact, he averages 4.18 yards after contact per rush this year. Adeyi also has 16 rushes this year over 15 yards while also having four scored this year. Meanwhile, Oscar Adway III comes in with 408 yards. He is rushing for 5.3 yards per carry this year and has also scored four times on the ground.

The receiving game is led by Ja'Mori Maclin. He has brought in 44 of 75 targets this year for 768 yards. Maclin has also been solid after the catch, with 238 yards after the catch this year. What truly makes him great is his scoring ability. He has scored 11 times this year. Further, North Texas also has Roderic Burns. Burns comes into the game with 431 yards this year, and he has also scored four times.

The defense has been the issue for North Texas this year. They are 130th in the nation in defense, giving up 469.7 yards per game. They sit 126 in scoring defense, giving up 36.67 points per game this year. Part of the issue has been the pass rush. They have just 17 sacks all year, with Ethan Wesloski leading the way with three, tied with Jordan Brown who also has three sacks on the year. Brown also leads the team in tackles in the run game with 34, but he has an average depth of tackle five yards downfield this year. In coverage, North Texas has just eight interceptions on the year, while they have given up 15 touchdowns. Phillip Hill leads the way with two interceptions on the year.

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread

Preston Stone leads the way for SMU. On the season he has completed 165 of 283 passes for 2,350 yards and 21 touchdowns. Stone also has 21 big-time throws according to PFF. Stone has been protecting the ball as well. He has thrown just five interceptions this year, and not one in the last four games. Further, he has just nine turnover-worthy passes on the season, and none in his last three games. Still, he left the game with Rice due to an injury, and there is some concern if he will be back in this one. If it is not Stone, Kevin Jennings will take over. This year, Jennings has completed 16 of 20 passes for 198 yards and three scores. He has also not thrown a turnover worthy pass this year.

Jaylan Knighton leads the rushing attack for SMU. He has run for 513 yards this year with four touchdowns on the season. He has 208 yards after contact as well. LJ Johnson has 320 yards and a score this year. He also also been great after contact this year, with 208 yards after contact.

The receiving game is led by Jake Bailey. He has brought in 31 of 41 targets this year for 384 yards. Still, he has not scored. Jordan Kerley and RJ Hudson have scored this year. Kerley has two scores this year while bringing in 319 yards. Hudson comes in with 315 yards and five scores. Meanwhile, the tight end RJ Maryland also as 315 yards and five touchdowns this year.

In the pass rush, SMU has been solid. They have 38 sacks this year with 205 total pressures. Elijah Roberts has ten sacks this year, with 3647pressures on the season. Meanwhile, Jordan Miller comes in with four sacks, while Isiah NWokobia comes in with three. The run game is led by Kobe Wilson. He has 22 stops for offensive failures this year while having 38 tackles and an average depth of tackle of just 3.7 yards downfield. In coverage, SMU has allowed just 1,491 yards, while picking off seven passes.

Final North Texas-SMU Prediction & Pick

The North Texas defense is very bad. They allow a ton of yards each game and will struggle to stop this SMU offense. If Preston Stone is playing, SMU is going to cover with ease. If he is not going, it could be more of a struggle, still, the SMU defense is good enough to shut down North Texas, while the offense has enough weapons to score enough to cover.

