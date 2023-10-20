We have you covered with our college football odds series with a North Texas-Tulane prediction and pick.

This matchup marks the first time these two teams have played in just over ten years. On October 5th, 2013, Tulane won the lone meeting between these two teams in a nail-biter of a game of a score of 24-21. These two teams have come a long way since then, especially Tulane who enters this game as the 23rd-ranked team in the nation. With two of the most high-scoring offenses in the country, this is a game that is sure to entertain.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: North Texas-Tulane Odds

North Texas: +20.5 (-110)

Tulane: -20.5 (-110)

Over: 63.5 (-110)

Under: 63.5 (-110)

How to Watch North Texas vs. Tulane Week 8

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why North Texas Will Cover The Spread

Even though the North Texas Mean Green are sitting at 3-3 on the year, they have one of the country's most high-powered offenses. Led by quarterback Chandler Rogers, they are averaging the 16th most total yards and the 24th most points per game in the nation. These 477.5 yards and 35.7 points per game lead the American Conference by a pretty wide margin. The secret to their success has been efficiency through the ground and air. Rogers' total passing yards have been far from historic. However, he can keep drives alive by limiting turnovers. His 1,419 passing yards are small compared to his impressive 12 to 1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Additionally, North Texas has three running backs who have rushed for over 229 yards this season, with eight touchdowns combined. Limiting turnovers and having a stable attack on the ground and through the air will be critical in this game.

While the defense has been pretty unremarkable this season, the Mean Green's pass defense has been a pleasant surprise. They are giving up the second-fewest yards per game in the American conference, with only 204.5 yards allowed. This pass defense has plenty of momentum from last week's game against Temple. They limited quarterback Quincy Patterson to throwing 12-30 for 105 yards and three interceptions, leading to a QBR of just 18.8. If a team wants to keep up with Michael Pratt and this Tulane team, a reliable pass defense is a must, and that is precisely what North Texas has.

Helping the case of North Texas is how Tulane has fared against the spread this season at home. In their four home games against South Alabama, Ole Miss, Nicholls, and UAB, the Green Wave are 1-3 ATS at home. This trend sets North Texas up favorably to cover on the road.

Why Tulane Will Cover The Spread

The matchup between running back Makhi Hughes and this North Texas run defense might be the most lopsided matchup in college football this season. In the last two games for Hughes, he has had 48 carries for 253 yards and three touchdowns. These back-to-back 120+ rushing games have allowed him to be third in the American conference in total rushing yards this season with 498. On the other hand, North Texas has allowed the most rushing yards per game in all of college football this season. Through six games, they allow 256.3 yards per game just on the ground to their opponents. That figure is unbelievable. They have allowed 17 rushing touchdowns and six players to run for over 100 yards on them. Hughes will undoubtedly add to those numbers and torch this defense on the ground.

On the other side of the ball, Tulane's defense has been as physical as it gets. They have two players (Darius Hodges and Patrick Jenkins) who rank top three in the American conference in sacks, with both having more than three. Moreover, they have the conference leader in interceptions in Lance Robinson, who has four on the year with an additional two pass deflections. Their stout run defense highlights this complimentary defense. They haven't given an inch to any team all year yet, as they have allowed an average of just 79.3 rushing yards per game to opponents. This run defense and lockdown secondary will have North Texas lost.

Final North Texas-Tulane Prediction & Pick

In a meaningful conference matchup between the leader of the American conference in Tulane and first-year member North Texas, anything can happen. With one of the largest over-under point totals of the week with a line set at 63.5, there will surely be a lot of fireworks. Also, the Mean Green going up against the Green Wave has to be one of the cooler-sounding matchups in college football this season. While I think Tulane wins on the legs of Mekhi Hughes, North Texas has too dynamic of an offense to let this game get too out of hand. The points will be in bunches, but look for Chandler Rogers to keep up with Michael Pratt. I will be taking North Texas with the points.

Final North Texas-Tulane Prediction & Pick: North Texas +20.5 (-110)