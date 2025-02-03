ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a North Texas-UAB prediction and pick. Find out how to watch North Texas-UAB.

There are some interesting conference games in college basketball on Monday. This is one of the better ones.

Memphis leads the AAC with an 8-1 conference record through nine games. Right behind the Tigers are these two teams. North Texas and UAB are both 7-2, one game behind Memphis for first place in the conference. It is a natural and significant goal to win a share of a regular-season conference championship. That is the main prize UNT and UAB are aiming for. However, if neither team can catch Memphis, there is still something important about the battle for second place. Being the possible No. 2 seed at the AAC Tournament in March guarantees a spot in the bracket opposite Memphis. These teams want to make sure they don't fall into fourth place, which might mean a possible AAC semifinal against Memphis. These teams want to avoid Memphis until the final, knowing that they might get lucky and could receive a Memphis semifinal upset, putting them in even better position to win the AAC tourney and grab an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. This is a very important game, and everyone paying attention to the AAC race will be tuning in to see how this contest unfolds.

Here are the North Texas-UAB College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: North Texas-UAB Odds

North Texas: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -105

UAB: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -114

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How to Watch North Texas vs UAB

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why North Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Texas endured a bad loss at home to UTSA on Saturday. That might seem like a reason to bet against North Texas and not for the Mean Green, but the fact that this team lost heading into the UAB game might make UNT that much more focused here. The discipline we did not see against UTSA might show up here in Birmingham against the Blazers. North Texas will come to Alabama motivated and mentally ready to perform. That matters. North Texas did not look like a team which was fully locked-in and on-task against Texas-San Antonio. Again, some people might see that as a reason to be skeptical of UNT in this situation on the road, but it reinforces that we didn't see the best of North Texas in that game. The Mean Green are going to come back with a vengeance in this game and will put UAB on its heels in the first half. This is the game UNT has been thinking about for some time. You are going to see North Texas raise its game by several notches, and if that does indeed happen, the Mean Green will win a game which is priced very close to a pick 'em.

Why UAB Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blazers played a solid home game this past Saturday against Charlotte. They were consistently in control and always had the upper hand. It was a mature performance from a team which did not look ahead to this North Texas game. You can appreciate the maturity of these Blazers and note how well they are going about their business right now. UAB looks like a more mature team than North Texas. It's a good reason to take the Blazers against the spread.

Final North Texas-UAB Prediction & Pick

This game is a coin flip. There is not a lot one can use to separate these two teams from each other. When you face that kind of a betting situation, you should generally pass on the game. That's what we recommend here. Just sit back and enjoy a fierce conference dogfight.

Final North Texas-UAB Prediction & Pick: UAB moneyline