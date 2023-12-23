Should officials have let Arkansas State's onside kick stand?

The Northern Illinois football team pulled off a controversial victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Huskies won the Camellia Bowl 21-19 after a failed onside kick by Arkansas State. The Red Wolves were called offsides after initially recovering their kick to NIU. Now, fans are at odds after the Huskies held on for the win.

Social media erupts after Northern Illinois' close, controversial win over Arkansas State football

Sports commentator Pat McAfee got the conversation started with a passionate post shortly after Arkansas State's offside call:

Recovered the onside.. then called back because of “offside”… ARKANSAS STATE GOT ABSOLUTELY BAMBOOZLED pic.twitter.com/YMEjC088Ne — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 23, 2023

McAfee believes Arkansas State should have retained possession for a chance to score. He is not the only one who believes the Red Wolves got “bamboozled.” One X user had harsh criticism for the referees:

“The Zebras do not know what offsides is anymore.” Another fan agreed saying that the officials should have picked up their flag.

Arkansas State coach Butch Jones was also upset at the call:

Butch Jones was turning as red as the Arkansas State logo while yelling at the refs for their offsides call on an onside kick (that Arkansas State recovered) pic.twitter.com/MTYtGLK5tB — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) December 23, 2023

The Red Wolves put themselves in a position to take the game in the fourth quarter, but could not quite overcome the hump. Freshman QB Jaylen Raynor did what he could to help his team have a chance. Raynor threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns. However, Arkansas State could not get things going on the ground.

NIU held the Red Wolves to 101 rushing yards. Meanwhile, the Huskies rushed for 189 yards on the ground thanks to an effort from junior RB Antario Brown. Brown ran for 132 yards on 25 carries.

In the end, Northern Illinois was crowned the 2023 Camellia Bowl Champion. Should officials have let the Red Wolves have their onside kick recovery for a chance to win the game?