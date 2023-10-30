It is the return of mid-week MACtion as Northern Illinois faces Central Michigan. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with Northern Illinois-Central Michigan prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Northern Illinois comes into the game at 4-4 on the season. After pulling an upset of Boston College to open the season, NIU lost four straight games. Northern Illinois was upset by Southern Illinois in the second game of the season, before falling to Nebraska and Tulsa. They then opened conference play against Toledo. Northern Illinois was down 28-17 going into the fourth quarter but would make a comeback. They scored with 2:24 left in the game to make it a two-point game, but they could not score again and would lose 35-33. Since then, they have won three straight games, defeating Akron, Ohio, and Eastern Michigan. Last week was a solid comeback. They were down 13-10 going into the fourth, but Northern Illinois tied it up fourth and then scored with 1:11 left in the game to win it.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan comes in at 4-4 as well. They opened the season going 2-2 in non-conference play. They lost to Michigan State and Notre Dame but beat New Hampshire and South Alabama. Then, in conference play, they opened with a win over Eastern Michigan, by scoring in the fourth quarter to take a 26-23 win. They would then lose against Buffalo before rebounding against Akron. Last time out, they played Ball State. Central Michigan scored first but were down 10-3 at the half. The two teams traded touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters. Central Michigan was down just seven with four minutes left in the game, but could not complete the comeback.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Northern Illinois-Central Michigan Odds

Northern Illinois: -5.5 (-104)

Central Michigan: +5.5 (-118)

Over: 44.5 (-115)

Under: 44.5 (-105)

How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Week 10

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Northern Illinois Will Cover The Spread

Rocky Lombardi leads this Northern Illinois offense this year. He has been solid for the Huskies this year. He has completed 119 of 204 passes this year for 1,365 yards and six scores. Still, he has not been careful with the ball this year. Lombardi has four interceptions, and ten turnover-worthy passes. Most of those were early in the season though. Lombardi has not had an interception since the third game of the year and has not had a turnover pass in the last three games. Lombardi also has three touchdowns on the ground this year.

Antario Brown is the leading back for Northern Illinois this year. He has run 115 times this year for 676 yards on the season. Brown has scored six times this year and has been great after contact. While he has 5.9 yards per carry this year, he has 3.7 after-contact while forcing 22 missed tackles this year. Gavin Williams is the other major back for the team. He has run for 283 yards this year with three touchdowns. He has also been good after contact this year, with 172 yards after contact this year and 12 forced missed tackles.

In the receiving game, three different receivers have over 200 yards receiving this year. Kacper Rutkiewicz leads the way this year with 319 yards this year. Meanwhile, he has scored twice this year. The tight end Grayson Barnes is second on the team with 255 yards this year with two touchdowns. Finally, Trayvon Rudolph has 215 yards this year with a touchdown.

Northern Illinois ranks 19th in total defense. On the pass rush, Northern Illinois has 22 sacks this year with 125 quarterback pressures. Devnote O'Malley has five sacks this year with nine total pressures. Meanwhile, Roy Williams and George Gumbs are tied for second on the team. Williams and Gumbs both have four sacks on the season. Northern Illinois ranks 70th in the nation in the run defense. Raishein Thomas leads the way for run defense. He has 15 stops for offensive failures this year with 23 tackles. His average depth of tackle is just 2.6 yards downfield this year. Still, NIU has missed 44 tackles this year. Still, the Huskies have been solid in pass coverage this year. They have allowed just seven touchdowns while intercepting eight passes. Nate Valcarcel leads the way with three interceptions.

Why Central Michigan Will Cover The Spread

The dual-threat star, Bert Emanuel Jr has not played since week four and is not expected to play in this game. That means Jase Bauer will be starting again in this game. Bauer has been solid but not great for Central Michigan. He has completed 113 of 197 passes this year for 1,218 yards for five touchdowns. Last time out, he threw for 161 yards and a touchdown without an interception. Interceptions have been a theme for Bauer this year. He has thrown six of them, all coming in the last four games. Meanwhile, he also has nine turnover-worthy passes this year. Bauer has also been solid on the ground this year. He has run for 276 yards this season, while also scoring seven times this season.

Still, with his 276 yards on the ground, Bauer is second on the team in rushing this year. Myles Bailey is the team leader this year with 377 yards and three touchdowns. He has been solid after contact this year, with 271 this year. Still, he is not getting great blocking, with just over a yard before contact this season.

In the receiving game, Jesse Prewitt III in the leading receiver for the team. He has brought in 26 of 36 targets this year for 379 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Chris Parker and Tyson Davies are the next two top receivers this year. Parker has 270 yards this year with two touchdowns. Davies also has two touchdowns this year, with 251 yards this season.

Central Michigan is 88th in the nation in total defense. In the running game, they are 66th against the run, and Central Michigan is 107th against the pass this year. One of the issues has been the pass rush, with just 16 sacks this year. Maurice White and Jacques Bristol lead the way. White has four sacks this year, while Bristol has four as well. They combine for 41 quarterback pressures this year. In coverage, they have allowed 13 touchdowns this year, with just three interceptions.

Final Northern Illinois-Central Michigan Prediction & Pick

Northern Illinois has the better offense that has a much better running game. The Central Michigan run defense is not solid, further, Rocky Lombardi can hit big throws. He has been much better as of late and the Central Michigan defense is awful against the pass this year. Northern Illinois will control the clock in this game, and they will score with ease in this one. Take Northern Illinois in this one.

Final Northern Illinois-Central Michigan Prediction & Pick: Northern Illinois -5.5 (-104)