The Northwestern football program has been in the headlines a ton with Pat Fizgerald's hazing allegations. On Monday, he was fired as the coach of the program after nearly two decades, and now nobody knows what is next for the Wildcats.

However, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic revealed a list of potential candidates, including a few notable names. Some of the more notable names include Iowa State HC Matt Campbell, Alabama OC Tommy Rees, and New York Giants OC Mike Kafka. Here are some of the other candidates that Feldman mentioned:

Wake Forest HC Dave Clawson

Former Wisconsin HC Paul Chryst

Duke HC Mike Elko

Tulane HC Willie Fritz

Eastern Michigan HC Chris Creighton

There are more, and frankly, who knows which direction Northwestern goes in after these stunning allegations came to light. Still, a Big Ten job is always going to gain traction, and there are some big names circulating for this none despite the season being right around the corner.

Tommy Rees just moved to Alabama after leaving Notre Dame and is set to run the offense for Nick Saban. But a head coach job is the dream, and his resume speaks for itself. Mike Kafka is an intriguing name, although making the move from NFL to college comes with a ton of risks. However, Kafka played at Northwestern, so coaching his alma mater has to be on the back of his mind.

All in all, the Northwestern football job should be appealing for a ton of reasons, and it will be interesting to see who takes over after an ugly ending to the Pat Fitzgerald era.