The Northwestern football hazing scandal that cost former head coach Pat Fitzgerald his job continues to get more and more complicated. After promoting newly-hired defensive coordinator David Braun as interim head coach for the 2023 college football season, the latest report from the embattled football program is that they are now also bringing in experienced head coach Skip Holtz as a “special assistant.”

“Sources: Northwestern has agreed in principle to hire Skip Holtz as the special assistant to the head coach for the 2023 season,” ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Twitter. “Holtz’s assignment is temporary and won’t interfere with his USFL job as the head coach of the Birmingham Stallions.”

Holtz is the son of legendary Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz and an experienced program leader in his own right.

After briefly playing for his dad at Notre Dame as a walk-on special teamer, Skip Holtz followed his father into coaching as an assistant for Florida State, Colorado State, Notre Dame, and South Carolina. He also has head coaching experience at UConn, East Carolina, South Florida, and Louisiana Tech.

In Holtz’s most recent gig as the head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach of the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL, he’s won back-to-back league championships.

David Braun doesn’t have nearly the experience that the 59-year-old Holtz. Braun started his coaching career at his alma mater, Division II Winona State in Georgia. After that, he had assistant coaching jobs at Culver–Stockton, UC Davis, Northern Iowa, and most recently, North Dakota State. He was with the Bison for four seasons and won two FCS national championships.

Before the Northwestern football hazing scandal, the school hired Braun as its new DC. Once Pat Fitzgerald got fired, Braun was elevated to interim head coach, and now he has an experienced guide to help him through his first FBS season in Skip Holtz.