Northwestern football linebacker Justin Cryer is reportedly in the transfer portal, according to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

Justin Cryer is the second Northwestern football player to enter the transfer portal since head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired as a result of the alleged hazing within the program.

Since the Northwestern football hazing scandal, eight former players of the program have secured representation from a civil rights attorney, which signals their intent to pursue legal action against the school. The hazing or bullying reportedly included acts that took on sexual or racist tones, and it is alleged that those issues were longstanding within the program.

Given the state of the Northwestern football program, it is not surprising that players are starting to enter the portal. Cryer was not the first, and it would be a surprise if he was the last.

Pat Fitzgerald was initially suspended as reports of the hazing surfaced, but after further investigation, he was let go from the program. Defensive coordinator David Braun has taken over for Fitzgerald temporarily.

David Braun is tasked with correcting the culture within the Northwestern football program while the athletic administration is on the hunt for a new head coach.

With this happening relatively close to the season starting, the priority for David Braun Northwestern will be to get the culture right and make sure there is no hazing taking place anymore. In the meantime, any players who transfer out or recruits who withdraw their commitment are a secondary priority for the Northwestern football program.