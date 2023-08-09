A number of Northwestern football coaches and staffers were seen wearing t-shirts that seemingly supported Pat Fitzgerald at practice Wednesday. Pictures of the t-shirts went viral, drawing backlash from outside observers and Northwestern athletic director Derrick Gragg.

Pat Fitzgerald was fired amid allegations of hazing within the Northwestern football program. The t-shirts read “Cats Against the World” and included the No. 51, Fitzgerald's old jersey number. Gragg was quick to condemn the decision by the Northwestern football coaches.

“I am extremely disappointed that a few members of our football program staff decided to wear ‘Cats Against the World' t-shirts,” Gragg said in a statement, via ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. “Neither I nor the University was aware that they owed or would wear these shirts today. The shirts are inappropriate, offensive and tone deaf. Let me be crystal clear: hazing has no place at Northwestern, and we are committed to do whatever is necessary to address hazing-related issues, including thoroughly investigating any incidents or allegations of hazing or any other misconduct.”

Mike Bajakian, the Northwestern offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, was shown wearing the t-shirt in the picture that made its way around the internet. After Fitzgerald's firing, the Northwestern football assistants kept their jobs. Many of the Northwestern players still support the former head coach.

“[Interim coach David Braun], he's been preaching that we should stick together, especially during a time like this,” wide receiver Bryce Kirtz said, via ABC Chicago. “The shirts are really a reminder, allowing us to stick together.”

Fitzgerald has denied knowing that players were being hazed during his time as the Northwestern football coach.