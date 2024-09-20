ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Northwestern-Washington prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Northwestern-Washington.

Washington has had tough sledding in the first few weeks of the 2024 season under new head coach Jedd Fisch. The defense has been good, but the extent of regression on the offensive side of the ball has been as bad as many people feared it would be. Will Rogers, the incoming transfer from Mississippi State, was not especially good in the SEC. No one was saying he needed to be as good as Michael Penix was last year, but he needed to ensure that UW did not endure a massive downgrade. Rogers had to maintain a certain standard which would enable Washington to still field a formidable offensive unit. Rogers hasn't really been able to rise to that level. Washington's offense held back the Huskies in the Apple Cup one week ago versus Washington State. The UW defense played well enough to win, but the offense couldn't score 20 points. It couldn't stuff the ball into the end zone with the game on the line. Washington struggled to finish drives and kicked far too many field goals. The offense fell short and brought about a stinging defeat in a rivalry game which would normally be played in late November, but which was moved to mid-September due to Washington leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten Conference.

It's not all Rogers' fault, to be sure. His teammates didn't help him out. Penix was a great quarterback last season for UW, but it certainly helped that he was able to throw the ball to Rome Odunze and a number of other elite receivers. Rogers doesn't have the same assortment of weapons. Everyone on Washington's roster needs to be good in order for the 11-man offense to maximize its potential. Anyone falling well short of expectations will drag down the overall performance of the group. That's what we have been seeing so far this season. The defense is doing its job, but Washington won't become a top team unless or until the offense joins the party in Seattle. Northwestern, a lot like Washington, is a team which leans on its defense and has problems and limitations on offense. It will be fascinating to see what both teams do on offense in this game, because the defenses should be able to control the action.

Here are the Northwestern-Washington College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Northwestern-Washington Odds

Northwestern: +10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +290

Washington: -10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -385

Over: 42.5 (-105)

Under: 42.5 (-115)

How to Watch Northwestern vs Washington

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why Northwestern Could Cover The Spread/Win

Washington's offense remains a limitation on the Huskies, and Northwestern's defense is its strength. Northwestern doesn't have to play a complete game to cover the spread. It just needs to dominate on defense, which it is capable of doing. A 20-10 loss enables NU to cover the spread, and that kind of score seems very much in play here.

Why Washington Could Cover The Spread/Win

Washington's defense will smother Northwestern to the extent that UW will get some great field position and can score without having to drive the ball 70, 75, or 80 yards. Washington can win this game 23-3.

Final Northwestern-Washington Prediction & Pick

We know Washington is struggling on offense, but UW's defense can hammer Northwestern's offense and win a 24-6 or 27-10 game. We like Washington against the spread, and we like the under as well.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Northwestern-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington -10.5, under 42.5