The Northwestern Wildcats will face off with the number 15-ranked Wisconsin Badgers. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Northwestern-Wisconsin prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Northwestern defeated Penn St. 76-72 in their last game. Initially, they trailed 40-32 at halftime. But they had a big second-half rally to seal the game. Significantly, Brooks Barnhizer led the way with 23 points. Boo Buie added 17 points and eight assists. Meanwhile, Ty Berry added 16 points. The Wildcats were on fire from the field, shooting 61.4 percent, including 58.3 percent from the triples. Amazingly, they won despite losing the board battle 29-23 and committing 18 turnovers. They also held the Nittany Lions to just 46.3 percent from the field, including 17.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Wisconsin defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 71-60 in their last game. Ultimately, it was 35-33 at halftime. But they had a good second half, which helped them put the game away. Significantly, Max Klesmit led the way with 18 points. AJ Storr added 17 points. Overall, they shot 47.4 percent from the field, including 31.8 percent from the triples. The Badgers also shot 90.9 percent from the free-throw line. Moreover, they forced seven turnovers.

Wisconsin leads the all-time head-to-head series 17-6. Ultimately, Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 54-52 in their last match. Wisconsin is the favorite. Yet, they are only 7-4 at home and 9-2 on the road. Both teams are 12-3 and tied at the top of the Big Ten standings. However, Wisconsin is 4-0 in conference and Northwestern is 3-1.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Northwestern-Wisconsin Odds

Northwestern: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +270

Wisconsin: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -345

Over: 135.5 (-110)

Under: 135.5 (-110)

How to Watch Northwestern vs. Wisconsin

Time: Noon ET/9:00 am PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Northwestern Will Cover The Spread

Northwestern will come in with a 7-6-2 record against the spread. Moreover, they are also 12-3. While they are 12-3, they are not doing a good job of covering the spread. But they have remarkably only had one road game where they have been the underdog, and they lost. Therefore, there is not a huge sample size of the work to determine how they will do in this game.

But they did well enough to beat the Nittany Lions. Thus, they may need to do just a little more to give themselves the best chance to win. Buie is their best player. So far, he is averaging 18.1 points per game. Buie is also shooting 45 percent from the field. Ultimately, the Wildcats will do more to get him involved. Barnhizer is another good option and was the leading scorer in the last game. Significantly, he is averaging 13.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Barnhizer is also shooting 41.9 percent from the field. Unfortunately, the shooting has been inconsistent. Berry is averaging 12.1 points per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Ryan Langborg is averaging 11.7 points per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field.

Northwestern will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently. Then, they need to find a way to stop Wisconsin from getting hot and hitting easy shots.

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread

Wisconsin will come into this game with a 9-6 record against the spread. However, they are 7-0 as a home favorite. It basically means that the Badgers have done their job when they have been at home and when the odds have been in their favor. Curiously, most of the spreads they have not covered have been away from the comforts of their home building.

Wisconsin is having an amazing season. Now, they will have their toughest test yet. But they have three players that can do damage on any given night. Ultimately, they will need all of them to thrive. Storr is their best player. So far, he is averaging 14.9 points per game. Storr is shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Therefore, the Badgers will need his hot shooting touch. Steven Crowl is averaging 12.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. However, he struggled in his last game, when he managed just five points. Wahl is another player that needs to step up. Significantly, he is averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds per game. Wahl is also one of the best shooters on the team, hitting 55.1 percent of his shots.

Wisconsin will cover the spread if they can continue hitting their shots. Then, they need to force Buie into taking bad shots and creating more turnovers that will swing the game in their favor.

Final Northwestern-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

This is a big matchup with two of the top teams in the Big Ten. Ultimately, it will go down to the wire. But Wisconsin has been exceptional at home. They are not just winning games. But they also cover the spread. It may end one day. However, like roulette, you have to stay with the hot number while it is hitting repeatedly. Wisconsin covers the spread again.

Final Northwestern-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -7.5 (-110)