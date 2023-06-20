Norway and Cyprus meet in the Euro 2024 Qualifier! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifier odds series here, featuring our Norway-Cyprus prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Norwegians are still winless in three group games in Qualification Group A. The Vikings almost had their first win in the tourney against Scotland, but the Scots rallied back and smashed two goals shortly before the full-time whistle was blown.

Cyprus sits at the bottom of the group, picking up two losses and five goals conceded to Scotland and Georgia. The Cypriots are meeting the Norwegians for the 12th time, and they hope to get their first win against them.

Here are the Norway-Cyprus soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifier Odds: Norway-Cyprus Odds

Norway: -1050

Cyprus: +1900

Draw: +800

Over 2.5 Goals: -190

Under 2.5 Goals: +146

How to Watch Norway vs. Cyprus

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV, UEFA.tv, VIX+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Norway Can Beat Cyprus

Norway ranks 44th in the FIFA rankings. The Norwegians trail Nigeria, Ecuador, Cameroon, and Turkiye in the standings. They are ahead of Ivory Coast, Romania, and Canada.

The home team has been abysmal in their first three qualifying games. Norway failed to get their quest for a place in Germany up and running on Saturday when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Scotland. Norway led until the 89th minute and then lost. Erling Haaland was on the scoresheet, but it didn't help their cause. There is no other option, but to defeat Cyprus in this crucial encounter.

Stale Solbakken’s side have now gone three consecutive games without a win in the qualifiers, losing twice and claiming one draw since kicking off the campaign in March. Their poor start to the qualifiers has been owing to their struggle at the back, where they have conceded six goals so far.

The Norwegians are hoping to turn the tides this time. Norway enjoyed a 100% record against Cyprus, having picked up 11 wins in the last 11 meetings between the sides. They first met in November 1988, when Norway picked up a 3-0 victory at the Tsirion Stadium. The Lions won 2-0 in their most recent encounter back in November 2018.

Following a heart-breaking 2-1 loss to Scotland, Norway will be aiming to keep their EURO 2024 qualification hopes alive. Erling Haaland is the standout player for the Vikings, who scored the opener against Scotland. Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi is pushing for a start. Alexander Sørloth, Martin Ødegaard, and Jørgen Strand Larsen are also expected to provide offensive production for the team.

Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer and Feyenoord right full-back Marcus Pedersen are injured in the team. Luckily for Norway, they have Julian Ryerson (Borussia Dortmund), who is probably an even better player.

Why Cyprus Can Beat Norway

The Cyprus national football team ranks 111th in the FIFA world standings. They are trailing Estonia, Tajikistan, and Madagascar in the rankings. The Cypriotes are ranked ahead of Kazakhstan, Guinnea-Bissau, and Thailand.

Cyprus were condemned to a second consecutive defeat in Group A as they were beaten 2-1 by Georgia on home turf. Ioannis Pittas managed to equalize Georges Mikautadze's effort in the first half. However, Zuriko Davitashvili's effort in the second half made the Georgians the match-winner. Prior to that, Temur Ketsbaia’s men kicked off the qualifiers with a 3-0 defeat against Scotland at Hampden Park on March 25.

The visiting team does not have a positive history in any kind of qualification cycle for a big tournament, and that fact is even more important when they are facing Norway. They lost all 11 of the matches played against their next opponent.

The Cypriotes have been struggling at the back in the EURO 2024 qualifier. Cyprus are currently rooted to the bottom of the group table, just one point below Tuesday’s hosts in fourth place. Scotland, Georgia, and Spain occupy the top three. Cyprus have failed to win their last 14 competitive away matches, losing 11 and claiming four draws since beating Kazakhstan 2-1 in October 2019.

Most of the players are playing in the domestic league. Only six players are playing outside of Cyprus. According to credible websites, the Cyprus squad is valued at around 18 million euros.

Demetris Christofi leads the team with 69 caps and nine goals. The biggest name of the national team is the 25-year-old Grigoris Kastanos, who is playing for Salernitana. Young striker Marinos Tzionis is also making his mark in Sporting Kansas City, as he has two goals in 23 appearances for Cyprus.

Final Norway-Cyprus Prediction & Pick

Norway ranks way ahead of Cyprus in the recent FIFA rankings. Lots of goals are expected, but Cyprus would be lucky enough if they can squeak at least one goal. Back Norway for the guaranteed win.

Final Norway-Cyprus Prediction & Pick: Norway (-1050), Over 2.5 goals (-190)