Willem Dafoe teased that Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake is 'extraordinary.'

During a recent interview, Willem Dafoe teased Robert Eggers' upcoming remake of Nosferatu.

An “extraordinary” remake?

In an interview with IndieWire about Poor Things, the topic of Nosferatu arose. Dafoe couldn't say much, of course, citing his recent Beetlejuice 2 comments as a reason why. But he did praise Eggers.

“He gets better and better and better, gets more articulate, more on top of it,” Dafoe praised. “He's so clear when he works. It opens in December of next year, which is a long time away. Trying to be an optimist, I think the studio must feel strong about it, because that's quite a tough slot, so I'm excited about that.

“I saw some footage when we were shooting, and I can honestly say, visually, it was like unlike anything I have seen. … The look of it and how it was shot was extraordinary.”

Nosferatu is an adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel, Dracula. Two previous adaptations have been released, most notably the 1922 German film titled Nosferatu.

Bill Skarsgård is set to play Count Orlok in the film. Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Simon McBurney, Ralph Ineson, and Dafoe also star in the film.

Robert Eggers made a name for himself with his first two directorial features. The two indie horror films, The Witch and The Lighthouse, were distributed by A24. He then jumped to Focus Features — who will also distribute the Nosferatu remake — with The Northman in 2022.

Willem Dafoe is known for his roles in Platoon, The Last Temptation of Christ, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films, and his collaborations with Wes Anderson. His latest film, Poor Things, was released last week.