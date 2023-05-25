The Boston Celtics kept their season alive with a win in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, giving some hope of a comeback to win the series in seven games, but NBA legend Vince Carter is not a believer, he said on ESPN.

“It’s hard to explain, because they’re so talented,” Vince Carter said on ESPN. “Now they have a lot of experience and we’ve this over the last couple of years with the Boston Celtics, but they found ways to survive and advance and keep themselves alive. Obviously they didn’t get it done last year. It’s just weird, like listen to Windy talk, you’re just like, you look at those numbers, and it’s like, oh man as a team you dream going into the fourth quarter being ahead. Because now you could say you want to control the game, all you have to do is take care of the basketball.”

"You have to look at the Boston Celtics the other way around. They need to be down, you need to have your backs against the wall to bring out the best in you, and that's not a great feeling." Vince Carter is not feeling the C's against the Heat 🗣pic.twitter.com/DRbq823Ze7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 25, 2023

Carter said that with the Celtics, they need to have their backs against the wall to be at their best.

“And then there’s teams like you’re saying, you have to look at the Boston Celtics the other way around,” Carter said on ESPN. “They need to be down, you need to have your backs against the wall to bring out the best in you, and that’s not the best feeling.”

The Celtics will have the Boston crowd behind them in Game 5 at home, trying to force a Game 6 in Miami. If they pull of the comeback against the Heat, they will be the first team to pull off a 3-0 comeback in an NBA Playoffs series.