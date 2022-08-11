Nothing to say: Russell Wilson’s contract status gets honest take from new Broncos CEO

The Denver Broncos made the biggest move of the off-season when they traded for superstar quarterback Russell Wilson.

Upon Russell Wilson’s arrival to Denver, many thought he would be given a new contract. To the surprise of many, this still hasn’t come yet.

With the recent purchase of the Broncos by Rob Walton, there will be a new group of decision-makers in the building.

New Denver Broncos CEO Greg Penner will be one of the people handling day-to-day operations for the team.

During a recent interview, Penner was asked about the prospect of giving Wilson a new contract. He gave a long answer regarding Wilson. But he offered no indication of whether a contract extension would soon be coming.

Penner stated, “It’s critical to have a great quarterback in this league and coming in this organization with Russell in place is a tremendous benefit for us. On our first diligence trip in May here, one of the first people we ran into the hallway when Rob, Carrie, and I were here was Russell. Right away, we got a sense of how positive he is as a leader. He is just such a dynamic individual. I can’t wait to see him on the field. I don’t know how much we will see of him on the field on Saturday, but we are looking forward to it. At this point, nothing to say about his contract.”

The Broncos mortgaged their future when they traded for Wilson. An extension has to be looming for the 33-year-old quarterback. But there could be questions asked regarding why it hasn’t happened yet.

Given the fluctuating thing that is the current quarterback market, the Broncos would be wise to figure out their situation with Russell Wilson soon. With every new contract signed, the market will go against what they will wish to pay.