The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will begin a new era after athletic director Jack Swarbrick announced his decision to step down beginning in 2024, per Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated.

‘Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, one of the most prominent and influential executives in college athletics, informed his staff Thursday morning that he will step down in 2024.'

Swarbrick has been the AD in South Bend since 2008 and has included a few notable accomplishments, including winning 10 NCAA titles across five sports, hiring Brian Kelly, and joining the ACC with football remaining independent. Swarbrick's replacement was also announced, and it will be Pete Bevacqua, chairman of NBC Sports Group and a Notre Dame alum. Bevacqua released a statement shortly after the news came out:

“This is a dream come true. With the exception of my family, nothing means more to me than Notre Dame. I don’t have a memory in my lifetime, quite literally, where Notre Dame wasn’t a part of it.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As for Swarbrick, he will finish out 2023 and will step down officially sometime during the first quarter of 2024, and he will begin mentoring Bevacqua for the next few months until the move is officially made. Sawbrick also released a statement on the decision:

“I feel great about where we are. There’s a sense that it’s the appropriate time. It’s important for Father John to make the selection of the next AD, because I don’t know how much longer he’s going to go.”

Notre Dame hasn't won a football title during Swarbrick's time, which seems to be his only regret. But, he knows the program is well on its way: “Notre Dame needs to win a [football] national championship again, and if I have a regret in my tenure it’s that it hasn’t been done. But the program has progressed a long way, and now it’s about taking one more step.”