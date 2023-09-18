Notre Dame landed a pivotal prospect Monday. Deuce Knight, who's regarded as a “top dual-threat quarterback”, has reportedly committed to the Fighting Irish, per Tyler James of notredame.rivals.com. Knight, who will be apart of the class of 2025, also announced the news on X (formerly Twitter).

“I had to Think Big, Go Irish!!”

Deuce Knight commits to Notre Dame football

Notre Dame is off to a strong start in 2023. The Fighting Irish are currently undefeated and ranked No. 9 in the nation. However, they will face No. 6 Ohio State in a season-defining game next week. Sam Hartman is currently the Fighting Irish's quarterback, but Knight's announcement will excite fans for the future.

The dual-threat QB is a star who could lead Notre Dame football to a national championship someday. Scouts have raved about his passing ability and he'd probably be a top recruit even if he was not such a dynamic dual-threat quarterback. The fact that he is, though, only adds intrigue to his future.

Knight reportedly received offers from other top schools such as Alabama, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Auburn, per On3. On3 gave Ole Miss the second best odds to land Knight, but had Notre Dame leading the charge. Sure enough, Knight ended up announcing his commitment to the Fighting Irish. Alabama has struggled in the QB department in 2023 and would have loved to receive a commitment from a future college football superstar like Knight. But they ultimately missed out.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was certainly excited about the Knight commitment, per the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

“The day started off pretty well,” Freeman said. “It's good, it's good. Got some good news.”

The Notre Dame football team will continue to recruit and plan for the future after Knight's announcement.