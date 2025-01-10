The Orange Bowl held between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Penn State Nittany Lions has been a wild, back-and-forth affair.

Penn State took control early, leading 10-0 and dominating the line of scrimmage. Notre Dame responded by scoring 17 unanswered for a 17-10 lead. But the Nittany Lions answered with a score and then the fun truly began. Following an Irish interception by Riley Leonard, his second of the game, Penn State was in position to take the lead.

Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar went for it all but was picked off by Notre Dame's Jack Kiser. However, a late flag was thrown for pass interference on Adon Shuler.

You make the call.

Shuler did not get his head turned around until the ball arrived. You can argue it technically is a correct call. But the contact was minimal and the Penn State receiver never had a chance at catching the pass because it never reached him.

That left college football fans and Notre Dame fans in particular rather angry.

“Don’t got a dog in this race but this is not pass interference. Penn State got bailed out. Notre Dame should riot,” one fan wrote

“Drew Allard with an irrational burst of confidence is picked off throwing into triple coverage but gets bailed out by a PI call,” another fan chimed in

“College football journalists keep trying to glaze up Drew Allar as a “real NFL QB” and Allar just keeps saying, “no thanks, I’m good” before throwing another INT bailed out by a DPI call.”

Penn State would go on and finish the drive with Nicholas Singleton's third touchdown of the game. However, Notre Dame was not to be denied. Riley Leonard found Jaden Greathouse wide open for a 54-yard touchdown with just over four minutes remaining.

Following a couple of punts, Allar threw a terrible interception that set up Notre Dame for the eventual game-winning field goal. The Fighting Irish won 27-24 and will move on to the College Football National Championship.