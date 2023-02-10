Notre Dame is in need of a new offensive coordinator after watching Tommy Rees bolt for Alabama. The Fighting Irish will need to keep looking after one of their top candidates bowed out of the Notre Dame OC race.

Kansas State’s Collin Klein has decided to return to the Wildcats, via The Athletic’s Max Olson. Klein interviewed with Notre Dame and had conversations about the offensive coordinator vacancy. However, he has ultimately decided to return to Kansas State.

At the beginning of the 2022 season, Collin Klein was promoted to Kansas State’s offensive coordinator. He started his tenure with the Wildcats in 2017 as the team’s quarterback coach. He was the team’s co-offensive coordinator/QB coach before returning to just coaching K-State’s quarterbacks from 2019-2021.

In 2022, Klein got the opportunity to lead the Wildcats’ offense once more. Kansas State ranked 37th in scoring offense, averaging 32.3 points per game. They ranked 41st in total offense, averaging 418.8 yards per game.

It makes for the Fighting Irish to be interested in Klein for their offensive coordinator role. Even with Rees in tow, Notre Dame still finished 42nd in scoring offense (31.8 PPG) and 60th in total offense (396.2 YPG).

Despite Notre Dame’s interest, Klein has decided to pass up the offer. He chose to go back to Kansas State, who is coming off of a Big 12 Championship.

The Fighting Irish will now go back to the drawing board in search of their next offensive coordinator. It might not be Klein, but Notre Dame will make sure to find the right candidate to lead the team’s offense.