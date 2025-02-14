Notre Dame football is making an NFL-style move, hiring Detroit Lions scouting exec Mike Martin as their new general manager.

Martin brings nearly two decades of scouting experience, including stints with the Panthers, Texans, and Buccaneers. He played a key role in helping the Lions transform from a struggling franchise to a powerhouse. Now, he takes over at Notre Dame, replacing Chad Bowden, who left for USC's GM position.

Martin's job is to keep the Irish elite as the landscape develops with NIL and the transfer portal. The Fighting Irish finished 14-2, reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship before losing to Ohio State. With the program at its strongest in years, Martin’s NFL expertise could provide the necessary edge to take the next step.

Over the last four seasons with the Lions, Martin worked closely with both college and pro scouting departments in Detroit. Under his leadership, the team posted a 15-2 record and made a deep playoff run. His ability to identify talent and build a successful roster ultimately caught Notre Dame’s attention, positioning him as the ideal candidate for the GM role.

Before his NFL career, Martin played defensive back at Vanderbilt from 1999 to 2002, where he earned cum laude honors in human and organizational development. He also later pursued a master’s in organizational leadership, which set the foundation for his career in front-office operations.

At Notre Dame, Martin will oversee roster and recruiting strategies, ensuring the Irish remain competitive in the evolving college football landscape. The program is betting that his pro-level insights will, in turn, help them secure their first national championship since 1988

However, Martin’s hiring signals a shift, with top programs bringing in NFL minds for an edge. Looking ahead, Notre Dame isn’t just looking to stay relevant. They want to dominate, make their way back to the championship, and win it all.