It seems former Notre Dame football wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown's allegiance is with Deion Sanders and Colorado football.

St. Brown made the shocking admission in an interview on the MySportsUpdate Football Podcast (via ON3's Dustin Schutte) on Thursday. St. Brown made it clear he will root for Deion Sanders and Colorado should they face Notre Dame football down the road.

How popular is Deion Sanders?#Bears WR Equanimeous St. Brown said he would root for Colorado to defeat his alma mater, Notre Dame, if they were to play each other. "I want Prime to win everything based off just how many doubters there are." Full episode with the St. Brown… https://t.co/ZmoaPN1L0c pic.twitter.com/7Qa9BQCIPq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2023

“I love him. I want them to win everything. If they played Notre Dame, I'd root for Colorado. I love that he's changing up the game,” Equanimeous St. Brown quipped.

“There's so many haters hating on Coach Prime and what he's doing there. The fact that he beat TCU and now he's beat Nebraska…I want him to win everything. Just based off how many doubters,” St. Brown said.

“Watching his speeches pre-game and post-game, it's hard not to love him, you know. I can't wait for them to beat USC. I can't wait,” St. Brown concluded.

Notre Dame football fans will love the part where Equanimeous St. Brown wanted Sanders to beat USC. After all, Notre Dame-USC has been a heated rivalry for so many years. However, fans of Notre Dame certainly won't like hearing St. Brown rooting for Colorado football. How will his former coach Brian Kelly, who now coaches LSU football, react to his newfound allegiance?

Former Notre Dame football standout Equanimeous St. Brown is another weapon for the Chicago Bears

Equanimeous St. Brown played for Notre Dame football from 2015 to 2017. His career took off after his true freshman season. He caught for a combined 1,476 yards and 25 touchdowns in his last two years in South Bend, IN.

St. Brown is currently in his fifth NFL season and first with the Chicago Bears. He could pick up the slack for his fellow Notre Dame alum Chase Claypool in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.